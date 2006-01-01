Two Tsunami Debris Cleanup Days for Oregon Coast in September

Published 08/29/2012

(Netarts, Oregon) – While ocean currents seem to have allowed a temporary lull in the influx of tsunami debris from Japan, dates have been set for detailed beach cleanups in two areas on the Oregon coast greatly affected by plastics and other debris washing up.

The Oregon Marine Debris Team has set the Netarts Spit Cleanup for September 8, while the north jetty at Newport will have its debris cleaning party the following day on September 9.

The debris team called the response “awesome” for the need for a cleanup crew on the Netarts Spit, which has a particularly bad inundation of plastics and garbage littering the beaches. The cleanup there happens on September 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Netarts Spit is a long section of sand that stretches out on the north side of Cape Lookout and into Netarts Bay. An unusually large inundation of foam and plastic debris hit that area earlier this year.

State Parks will be on hand for the cleanup, helping to haul out the debris with trucks.

“We'll provide snacks and water, you bring your reusable water bottle, gloves if you have them and volunteer enthusiasm,” the Debris Team said in a press release.

The North Jetty Newport Cleanup takes place September 9, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Large debris and foam alike have been plaguing this area for sometime and the team said it is in need of a cleanup. Sturdy shoes are recommended and work gloves for removal of any large debris and plenty of foam and plastic for the smaller hands to pick up.

In the last two months, the various groups under the Oregon Marine Debris Team have corralled over 1,000 volunteers and removed over 20,000 pounds of debris.

The cleanup efforts are also looking for financial donations, membership or other means of support – such as helping with data entry.

Click here for the volunteer registration page, then look in the right hand corner for the project you wish to volunteer for. You can also find out more at 1.800.333.SOLV

