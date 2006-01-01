Oregon Coast Revels in First Day of Summer

Published 06/21/2011

(Manzanita, Oregon) – In Manzanita it's a stunning 70-degree day on Tuesday, as the entire Oregon coast welcomes the first day of summer (above: Manzanita today).

The nights haven’t been bad, either.

A cool breeze meanders through town, and on the breach it’s a much brisker wind. But find any place even slightly sheltered from the wind and you find yourself sweating in no time.

There’s more of it on the way, probably through the weekend, according to The Weather Channel.

Wednesday through Friday appears to bring more clouds, what the Weather Channel calls “partly cloudy” days, with mornings likely to be mostly cloudy and then giving way to intermittent clouds and sun. Temps will lower a bit to the 60’s,

Saturday looks to be partly cloudy again with highs in the upper 50’s.

Altogether, it’s put people and business owners in a good mood along the Oregon coast. Especially since June can generally be rather dreary on the shoreline, often filled with more rain than sunny skies.

“People come in and they’re definitely happier,” said Bunny Frost, co-owner of Manzanita News and Espresso in the north Oregon coast village.

Frost said he isn’t seeing a major boost in business as yet, and doesn’t expect one for a little bit.

“In Manzanita, we don’t get much until after July Fourth,” Frost said. “The season here is pretty much from July Fourth through Labor Day.”

He also noted there’s a downside to all this glorious weather.

“Scotch broom,” Frost said. “My car was green today.”

The invasive species was brought to the southern Oregon coast about 100 years ago and has infiltrated every nook and cranny of growable ground, and it’s also responsible for a lot of bad allergies along the beaches.

Nights along the coast have turned out quite stunning as well. Monday featured an ocean of stars, bright and dense, with a handful of shooting stars. Above Cannon Beach the starfield was much more visible and the skies clearer late Monday.

Around the Manzanita area and Neahkahnie Mountain, an intermittent fog clung to the mountainside, creating some striking visual effects that were worthy of a Spielberg film.

Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park on Monday night.

Intriguing fog effects above Manzanita at the overlooks.

The Milky Way as seen from Cannon Beach Monday night.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net