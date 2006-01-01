Oregon Coast Weather This Week: Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow

Published 10/152012

(Oregon Coast) - The Oregon coast is taking a cue from an old musical: “the sun will come out tomorrow.” (Above: Moolack Beach, just north of Newport).

Big winds and wild conditions are predicted to taper off quickly for the rest of the week, with the National Weather Service (NWS) even forecasting mostly sunny skies by midweek.

Heavy winds tore up some construction materials on the Astoria-Megler Bridge, cutting off traffic for several hours on Monday morning. Places like Lincoln City and Pacific City reported wind gusts up around 60 mph.

Many on the Oregon coast are already happy to see the first storm of the season go away – and the NWS has good news for them and for those wanting to travel to the beaches.

On Tuesday, showers are likely for Oregon coast towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Tillamook, Depoe Bay, Newport and Florence. Tuesday evening will become partly cloudy.

This moves into Wednesday, which is predicted to be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid 50's. North northeast winds will be around 10 mph.

On Thursday, the NWS says it will be mostly sunny again with highs closer to 60. Light winds are again likely, becoming very calm in the evening. Above: the sun comes out in Cannon Beach.

Come Friday and the weekend, however, the rain is likely to kick in again and it will be mostly cloudy to cloudy.

