Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton, Pirate Ship, Weather Extremes

Live Dolphin Washes Up on North Oregon Coast Crews from the Seaside Aquarium responded to a report of a live dolphin washed ashore on Wednesday in Gearhart

Oregon Coast Mystery Involves Giant Skeleton, Pirate Ship near Lincoln City A tale of murder, sex, local native legends, a skeleton of an eight-foot giant, possibly a pirate ship, a search for treasure

Oregon Coast Officials: Latest on Finding Birds and Amphibians Birds have been doing some interesting things lately because of storms and now is a good time to go looking for some amphibians in coastal forests

New Way of Counting Whales from Space May Help Oregon Coast Scientists The group works out of Cambridge, England and Antarctica, using a method that involved various aspects of satellites orbiting the Earth

Terrifying History of N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse Spotlighted in Cannon Beach The Terrible Tilly exhibit spotlights one of Oregon's more mysterious landmarks

Oregon Coast Scientists Find Link Between Magnetic Field and Fish Groups of scientists connected with OSU in Corvallis and parts of the central Oregon coast released the findings

Frozen Oregon Coast? Surprises Could Lurk on Beaches This Week - But since the days will be clear, you should find some incredible sunset colors along the beaches the serious surprise of sand that will be, well, a bit different.

And if all that wasn't wild enough.....take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.

Portland, Western Oregon, Coast Under Flood Watch; More Wind Storms Meanwhile, as the storm warning for the Oregon coast winds down another storm watch for the area has been issued by the National Weather Service

Oregon Coast, Portland: Snow, Ice, Rain Updates The latest ice, storm and snow updates for Portland, the Oregon coast range and the Oregon coast

Unheard of Winter Weather: Fire Warning for Oregon Coast Range, Two Wildfires conditions are so dry on this winter day there is a red flag warning for the Oregon coast range mountain passes and much of the area west of Portland

- Back to Oregon Coast