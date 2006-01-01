Crabbing and Clamming Report, Oregon Coast

Published 01/30/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) just released its latest report on recreational crabbing and clamming along the Oregon coast.(Above: Newport's Yaquina Bay, a hotspot for crabbing)

Razor clams hunting is in full swing along the entire coastline. ODFW officials warn that you should pay close attention to surf forecasts, however, especially this time of year.

“Be on the beach one to two hours before low tide,” ODFW said in its report. “If the forecast calls for combined seas over eight or 10 feet, razor clam harvesting can be very difficult because the clams tend to show much less in those conditions.”

Some safety issues affected shellfish harvesting on the southern Oregon coast. Mussel harvesting is closed from Cape Arago southward to the California border, but everything north of that is open, including: Florence, Yachats, Yaquina Bay, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Tillamook Bay, Rockaway Beach, Arch Cape, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Warrenton.

All other shellfish harvesting is open from the Columbia River to the California Border.

The consumption of whole recreationally harvested scallops is not recommended, however. Coastal scallops are not affected by toxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten.

For crabbers, ODFW said that rainy periods will decrease the salinity in bays, which chases the crabs out of the bays. Boat crabbers will probably fare better.

“Ocean crabbing has been decent, although some crabs are still reportedly soft,” ODFW said. “Recreational crabbing in the ocean is open along the entire Oregon coast. “

The Oregon Department of Agriculture's shellfish safety hotline is toll free and provides the most current information regarding shellfish safety closures. Please call the hotline before harvesting: 1-800-448-2474.

