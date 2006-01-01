Crazy Weather Coming to Oregon Coast, Portland, Valley

Published 11/17/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a special weather statement about what it calls a “vigorous storm system” headed for the Oregon coast and most of northwest Oregon. Aside from the coast, the alert is also for much of Lane County, the coast range, the Cascades, Upper Hood River Valley, the western Columbia Gorge, and inland towns like Corvallis, Eugene, Silverton, Monmouth, Canby, Portland and Salem.

50 mph winds are headed for the beaches later tonight and Monday, while towns like Portland down to Eugene may be getting gusts up around 30 mph.

“A vigorous storm will produce gales over the coastal waters Monday afternoon and evening,” the NwS said.

Gusts on the immediate coastline could be over 50 mph. This system may also bring 1.5 to nearly three inches of rain to the mountains and coast range Monday and Tuesday. Valley totals could be close to one inch.

The NWS said this system will have ample moisture feeding it, enough to soak much of the state.

“A surface low of less than 1,000 millibars is expected to move into northwest Washington Monday afternoon and evening and produce the winds,” the NWS said in its bulletin. “An associated cold front will spread increasing rain into the area Monday, followed by an occluded frontal band that will wrap around the back side of the low and move in later Monday night and Tuesday.”

The NWS said to be prepared for rather harsh weather that starts off the work week. The combination of winds and rain may cause power outages in some areas.

This kind of weather will be affecting both the north and central Oregon coasts, including the towns of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

