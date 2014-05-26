Crazy Amounts of Glass Floats Hit Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 12/28/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Agates, tsunami debris, ghost forests appearing, whales, maybe even glowing sand (at least at night) – there are lots of things to go looking for on the Oregon coast at the start of this winter season. But starting this week, the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City has bundles more glass floats laying about its beaches, thanks to a special drop by the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau. (Photo above by Vonelle Swanson).

This holiday season you can find a unique piece of glass art to call your very own. A Finders Keepers Special Holiday Glass Art Drop will take place today and tomorrow.

The bureau said over 100 colorful, hand-crafted glass floats will be waiting for you to find along the beaches in Lincoln City.

This special holiday glass art drop is part of Lincoln City's annual Finders Keepers promotion, glass floats on the beach, which celebrates its 15th anniversary and continues through Memorial Day, May 26, 2014 with glass floats put out daily. The signed, numbered, and handcrafted floats are hidden along the 7½ miles of public beaches of Lincoln City.

When the floats are found, they become collector’s items. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors’ Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biographical sketch of the artist who created the glass float. Remember, if you find it, you keep it!

Keep an eye out for additional special glass art drops throughout the next several months. For a schedule of upcoming drops visit www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers.

For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org

