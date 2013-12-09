Latest on Oregon Coast Shellfish, Crabs, Closures

Published 09/12/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) this week released its recreation update on shellfish, crabbing and recent closures along the Oregon coast. (Above: Seaside).

Tillamook Bay

Since September 6, the entire southern half of the Oregon coast – and then some - has been closed to mussel harvesting due to elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning. ODFW said the closure is in effect from Yachts River in Lincoln County to the California border, including the towns of Brookings, Coos Bay, Bandon, Coquille, Florence and more.

All other shellfish harvesting is open along the entire Oregon coast. This includes clamming, and the clamming hotspots of Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton.

“The consumption of whole recreationally harvested scallops is not recommended, however,” ODFW said. “Coastal scallops are not affected by toxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten.”

There's good news for crabbing, however. (Above: Cannon Beach)

ODFW said bay crabbing is picking up, with more legal-sized male Dungeness crab entering the fishery after successfully molting. Bay crabbing success should continue to improve over the next few months. Newly-molted crabs are lighter in weight and have softer shells.

Great crabbing spots include the bays at Newport, Lincoln City, Nehalem Bay near Manzanita, Waldport, and the estuary and 12th Ave. bridge in Seaside. Tillamook Bay near Oceanside is also prime.

Ocean crabbing has been good. Recreational crabbing in the ocean is open along the entire Oregon coast until October 16.

Yachats

