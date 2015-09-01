Crab Krack Fest on Central Oregon Coast a Helping of History, Cuisine

Published 01/09/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – Get ready for a colossal crab fest on the central Oregon coast as Newport holds its seventh annual Crab Krack on Sunday, January 18 at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn. This crustacean commemoration and feast raises funds for renovations at the Lincoln County Historical Society’s Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center. (Photo above courtesy Historical Society: Men partying with crabs, Newport Crab Festival, 1948.)

It promises to be one of heck of a party.

Local Dungeness crab will be provided by Newport’s seafood processing plants, fishermen, and Pacific Shrimp. Dinner will include a whole crab, various side dishes and an array of desserts, along with a no-host bar. “Past Forward” will be providing live music, and there will be a silent and oral auction with something for everyone.

This year's fundraising efforts center around the lower floor renovations at the Maritime Center, known as Phase II. The aim is to pay for the majority of the lower floor of the building, some 8,000 square feet, along with some exterior work.

The main attraction will be the Doerfler Family Theatre, a 140-seat media/event space made possible by a grant from the Doerfler Family Trust. With a stunning panoramic view of the Bayfront, this multi-purpose venue will accommodate small stage and music performances, film festivals, presentations and special events of all kinds. In addition, the lower level will boast a 110-person capacity conference room, catering area, and restrooms.

Renovation work also include a public elevator that will be installed, creating ADA compliant access to all three floors. Outdoor additions include a children’s discovery area, terrace, handicap parking, and loading dock.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to brick and mortar renovation costs of this exceptional community resource and the Oregon Coast History Center Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center and the Lincoln County Historical Society.

The Crab Krack begins at 4 p.m.

The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.

Tickets for the Crab Krack are available now, and can be purchased at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime & Heritage Museums.

Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members $50. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509.

Agate Beach Inn is on Highway 101, at the north end of Newport. More about Newport below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

