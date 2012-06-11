Oregon Officials Report Good Conditions for Crabbing, Clamming

Published 11/06/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife released its latest outlook on crabbing and clamming on the Oregon coast, and the news is good for those who can avoid storm conditions.

ODFW reiterated that razor clam harvesting has been back open for the general public on Clatsop beaches, which includes Cannon Beach, Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton. This is the area where the most razor clams are found on the entire coastline.

“Harvesters should pay close attention to the surf forecasts and be on the beach one to two hours before low tide,” ODFW said. “If the forecast calls for combined seas over eight or 10 feet, razor clam harvesting can be very difficult because the clams tend to show much less in those conditions.”

Mussel harvesting has been closed since October 23 on the parts of the southern coast – from Cape Arago to the California border. This is due to elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Harvesting remains open throughout the rest of the coast, including Florence, Waldport, Newport, Lincoln City, Cannon Beach, Pacific City and Seaside.

ODFW advises keeping an eye on the agriculture website for any sudden closures due to toxins or call the shellfish safety hotline before harvesting: 1-800-448-2474.

ODFW said crabbing in Oregon bays finds many of the male crabs in good shape at this time.

“Some, however, do have soft shells,” ODFW said. “While these crabs are OK to eat, they are not as full of meat as later in the season when they have recovered from the molt. The recreational harvest of Dungeness crab in Oregon’s bays and estuaries is open year round.”

