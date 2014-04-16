Catch Your Dinner on Central Oregon Coast with Crabbing Clinics



Published 03/28/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – If you're hungry while visiting the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City, you may want to just catch your own dinner in Siletz Bay.

Starting April and going through September, the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau is offering free crabbing and clamming clinics led by local expert Bill Lackner.

Sitting at the southern end of town, Siletz Bay is big on crabbing and clamming. These clinics provide participants with information and hands-on experience regarding regulations, harvesting methods, identification, and cleaning and cooking techniques.

The Siletz Bay at the south edge of Lincoln City is a prime spot for crabbing and clamming. These clinics provide participants with information and hands-on experience regarding regulations, harvesting methods, identification, and cleaning and cooking techniques.

First, things start with a presentation at the Driftwood Public Library, followed by a hands-on group clam digging excursion during low tide. Each participant will be allowed to crab with up to three different devices, and all the clinics happen at the shore of the bay. and each participant is allowed to crab with up to three devices.

The clamming clinics begin with a presentation at the Driftwood Public Library, followed by a hands-on group clam digging excursion during low tide. Crabbing clinics take place from the shore of the bay and each participant is allowed to crab with up to three devices.

These free clinics are open to everyone and no registration is required. "We thank the Driftwood Library and the City of Lincoln City for giving us the opportunity to share the wonderful bounty that Siletz Bay has to offer," said Bill Lackner, local clamming and crabbing expert and clinic instructor.

Each participant over the age of 14 is required to have a shellfish license, which are available at several locations throughout Lincoln City. Participants may bring their own harvesting tools or may purchase them on-site the day of the clinic.

Special clinics may be arranged for large groups, which can be set up through the Visitor & Convention Bureau. For further information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

Clamming clinics take place April 18, May 9, June 6, June 20, August 1, August 6, August 15, August 20 and September 19. Crabbing clinics take place April 16, May 16, June 13, July 16 and September 12. Participants of the clamming clinics should meet at the Driftwood Public Library located at 801 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City on the date and times listed below. Participants on the crabbing clinics should meet at the pavilion located at the end of SW 51st St in the historic Taft District in Lincoln City on the date and time listed below.

Clamming Clinic Dates: April 18, 2014 (Fri.) @ 10:15am May 9, 2014 (Fri.) @ 2:15pm June 6, 2014 (Fri.) @ 12:30pm June 20, 2014 (Fri.) @ 12:30pm August 1, 2014 (Fri.) @ 10:15am August 6, 2014 (Weds.) @ 2:00pm August 15, 2014 (Fri.) @ 10:15 am August 20, 2014 (Weds.) @ 3:00pm September 19. 2014 (Fri.) @ 3:30pm Crabbing Clinic Dates: April 16, 2014 (Weds.) @ 9:00am May 16, 2014 (Fri.) @ 9:00am June 13, 2014 (Fri.) @ 8:00am July 16, 2014 (Weds.) @ 10:30am September 12, 2014 (Fri.) @ 8:45pm

More about Lincoln City at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted