Oregon Wildlife Officials Report on Coastal Clams, Crabs

Published 09/25/2012

(Oregon Coast) – From crabbing, clamming to checking out tide pools, the news is pretty good along the Oregon coastline, and it will get even better soon. (Above: Garibaldi and Tillamook Bay)

The entire Oregon coast is currently open to razor clamming, except for the Clatsop Beaches (north of Cannon Beach, from Seaside up to Warrenton). That area – which has the most razor clams – will reopen on October 1 to harvesting by the public.

There are currently no shellfish safety issues. But ODFW said the consumption of whole recreationally harvested scallops is not recommended. Coastal scallops are not affected by toxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten.

“Harvesters should pay close attention to the surf forecasts and be on the beach one to two hours before low tide,” ODFW said in its bulletin. “If the forecast calls for combined seas over eight or 10 feet, razor clam harvesting can be very difficult because the clams tend to show much less in those conditions.”

The Oregon Department of Agriculture's shellfish safety hotline is toll free and provides the most current information regarding shellfish safety closures. The ODA Web pages may not be updated as quickly as the shellfish safety hotline. Please call the shellfish safety hotline before harvesting: 1-800-448-2474.

ODFW said crabbing Oregon bays is in good shape – especially male crabs. Some still have soft shells, however. These are fine for eating, but they are simply not as full in meat as they are later in the season when they have finished their molting process.

The recreational harvest of Dungeness crab in Oregon’s bays and estuaries is open year round.

Above: tide pool life at Cannon Beach recently.

“Recreational crabbing in the ocean is open along the entire Oregon coast until October 16,” ODFW said.

A nice set of minus tides is coming up soon, from October 14 through October 20 in the late evening. ODFW suggests this time of year is also great for tide pool viewing in the daylight hours, especially with the generally calm conditions of the Oregon coast's “Second Summer:” in reference to the fact this is the warmest time of year along the beaches.

For lodging along the Oregon coast, as well as restaurant listings, see below.

Seaside

Near Yachats

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted