North Oregon Coast Wildlife Right Now: Falcons, Murres, Elk, Deer Fawns

Published 07/07/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - Elk, falcon and other birds are some of the possible wildlife finds right now on the Oregon coast, according to a report from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Also, like the baby seals you may currently encounter on Oregon beaches, there is a similar dynamic for some kind of coastal wildlife. (above: Elk near Cannon Beach)

ODFW said that these summer months are often full of newborn wildlife species, and the warning is the same for these as with baby seals: do not touch or pick them up.

Three Arch Rocks, Oceanside

Deer fawns are sometimes picked up by well-meaning people in a belief that they’re abandoned, but that is not the case.

“In the case of deer or elk, only if the mother is known to be dead, should you contact ODFW or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to report an orphaned fawn or calf,” the ODFW said in a press release.

Contact local authorities like the non-emergency police number for your area or (800) 720-ODFW.

Highlights along the coast right now include:

Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area, Coast Range. Elk are being seen along Highway 202 and Beneke Road, with elk calves showing up more and more. Band-tailed pigeons have been seen near the viewing areas along Hwy 202, as well as a variety of songbirds.

Fort Stevens State Park, beach area

Down in Tillamook County, the Cape Meares State Park and National Wildlife Refuge has been home to a pair of peregrine falcons that in the past have been seen from the northern viewing platform. This year, ODFW believes they’re nesting in a cove that’s out of view, but they can still be seen dive-bombing bald eagles that come too close. Also seen are black oystercatchers.

On the Three Arch Rocks at nearby Oceanside, get out your binoculars to see common mures on the water as they avoid bald eagles that seem to be plaguing them on the rocky refuge itself.

Near Warrenton and Astoria, Trestle Bay and Ft. Stevens State Park have been showing plenty of birds lately. ODFW said the viewing bunker at Trestle Bay and nearby Swash Lake have been rewarding for wading birds and waterfowl.

Below: bald eagle photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium:

