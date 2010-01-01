Portland Band and its 'Voice of the Oregon Coast,' on TV's Cougar Town Tonight

Published 02/26/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – A longtime favorite band of Portland's lively live music scene has yet another song on national television tonight. The TBS network's Cougar Town, starring former Friends' star Courtney Cox, will feature a song by Portland band Jonah tonight. The show begins at 10 p.m. (Photo above: from left to right, Jake Endicott, Chris Hayes, Henry Curl, Jules Holbrook).

The song featured by Jonah this time is “Wonder,” off the band's 2010 album “The Wonder and the Thrill.” This is the third national television show the band has been featured on: Jonah has had at least two songs on “Dawson's Creek” and one on “Ghost Whisperer.”

Jonah – especially lead singer Henry Curl - has been nicknamed by some as the “Voice of the Oregon Coast,” because several highly syndicated videos by Oregon Coast Beach Connection have featured songs by the band. Some of those videos have gone viral to the tune of tens of thousands of views, such as Unusual Moments on the Oregon Coast, Time Lapse Video of Oregon Coast, Manzanita Area, and the extremely popular Video: 180 Miles of Oregon Coast in Four Minutes.

Curl is also lead singer of another Portland band, Hello Morning. Their song and Curl's voice appears again on the very popular Video: 160 Miles of Oregon Coast Beaches At Night.

Along with Curl, Jonah is comprised of guitarist Chris Hayes, bassist Jules Holbrook (also of the extremely popular band Dr. Theopolus), and drummer Jake Endicott – who is also a regular touring member of L.A.-based band Oh Darling.

Oh Darling has had some recent successes in the movie and television industry as well, including lead singer Jasmine Ash (formerly of Portland and Eugene) with a radio-friendly song on a Ferro Roche candy commercial that was in heavy rotation during the holidays. Endicott, Ash and Oh Darling can also be heard on a TV commercial in Australia, and their song “Prettiest Thing” is on the soundtrack to the Disney film “Prom.” Other places Endicott and Oh Darling songs have made appearances include One Tree Hill, Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva, ABC’s Ugly Betty, Fox’s “Bones” and USA’s Royal Pains.

