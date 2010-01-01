Portland Band and its 'Voice of the Oregon Coast,' on TV's Cougar Town Tonight
Published
02/26/2013
(Portland, Oregon) – A longtime favorite band of Portland's lively live music scene has yet another song on national television tonight. The TBS network's Cougar Town, starring former Friends' star Courtney Cox, will feature a song by Portland band Jonah tonight. The show begins at 10 p.m. (Photo above: from left to right, Jake Endicott, Chris Hayes, Henry Curl, Jules Holbrook).
The song featured by Jonah this time is “Wonder,” off the band's 2010 album “The Wonder and the Thrill.” This is the third national television show the band has been featured on: Jonah has had at least two songs on “Dawson's Creek” and one on “Ghost Whisperer.”
Along with Curl, Jonah is comprised of guitarist Chris Hayes, bassist Jules Holbrook (also of the extremely popular band Dr. Theopolus), and drummer Jake Endicott – who is also a regular touring member of L.A.-based band Oh Darling.
Oh Darling has had some recent successes in the movie and television industry as well, including lead singer Jasmine Ash (formerly of Portland and Eugene) with a radio-friendly song on a Ferro Roche candy commercial that was in heavy rotation during the holidays. Endicott, Ash and Oh Darling can also be heard on a TV commercial in Australia, and their song “Prettiest Thing” is on the soundtrack to the Disney film “Prom.” Other places Endicott and Oh Darling songs have made appearances include One Tree Hill, Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva, ABC’s Ugly Betty, Fox’s “Bones” and USA’s Royal Pains.