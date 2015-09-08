N. Oregon Coast History is Alive with Cannon Beach Tour

Published 08/09/2015 at 6:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Attention to all ye history hounds, architecture enthusiasts and the coastally curious. It’s almost time to put on your walking shoes to take a tour through Cannon Beach’s unique homes and cottages. Join the Tour that Sunset Magazine calls the “best autumn event” in Cannon Beach and support Cannon Beach’s only history museum. (Above: Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach).

For the past eleven years the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum has opened the doors to over one hundred grand beach homes, vintage cottages and historic bungalows of Cannon Beach. Many of these homes have been featured in Oregon Home Magazine, the Oregonian, and Our Coast Magazine.

The Tour gives attendees the unique opportunity to see the work of closet artists, private collectors, and some of the best beach designs. But that's just the beginning.

The Tour starts off on Saturday, September 12 at noon with the popular luncheon and lecture at the Tolovana Inn (3400 South Hemlock). This event has become a massive Oregon coast favorite and it is sold out each year, so purchase your tickets in advance. The luncheon will be prepared by local caterer extraordinaire Culinary Capers. The event will also feature a round table discussion with five intrepid women of Cannon Beach who will be discussing their unique perspectives on the history of Cannon Beach. Tickets for the luncheon and lecture are $25.

After the luncheon, attendees are invited to begin the self-guided home and garden tour at 1 p.m. Attendees are invited to tour dream homes, cozy cottages, historic splendors, beachy cottages, and well-manicured gardens of the neighborhood around First Street and the Presidential streets. Maps are not available until ten minutes prior to the start of the tour. Tickets and maps may be picked on the day of the tour from the east side porch of the Coaster Theatre (108 North Hemlock.) Tickets for this event are $30.

Tour-goers are invited to the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum for a post-tour celebration with wine, live music, and hors d'oeuvres prepared by Sweet Charity. Local favorite Maggie & the Cats will fill the summer air with the blues, a little jazz, and even some rock. Each year, as part of this popular fundraiser the Museum raffles of a locally hand crafted piece of textile art and this year is no exception. This year’s quilt was created by local textile artist Constance Waisanen and was inspired by the tide pools of Haystack Rock. The quilt, entitled "Jellyfish” is a colorful creation made with hand-dyed fabrics and batik. Raffle tickets are just five dollars. The highly anticipated quilt raffle will take place at 7:00 p.m.

The final event will be an English style garden tea at the Tolovana Inn. Enjoy a selection of Oregon-made teas, homemade scones and other treats in a flower-filled setting. Debbie Teashon owner of the Rainy Side Gardner and co-author of “Gardening for the Homebrewer: Plants for Making Beer, Wine, Gruit, Cider, Perry, and More” will be giving a presentation entitled, “Life Beyond the Two-Season Garden Party.” Annual plants come and go, and we love their short-term bursts of fabulous colors. Yet here in the Northwest, perennials, shrubs, and trees can throw a party in the garden for more than two seasons. Toss in a few bulbs, and a pinch of design tips, and you have a recipe for a luscious garden. Debbie Teashon presents the true stars of the Northwest garden & plants that spice up your garden in, around, and beyond the typical growing seasons. Teashon is also a freelance garden writer, book author, and award winning photographer. Tickets to this event are $20.

Tickets for each event are available to purchase separately. Luncheon and lecture tickets are $25, Home and Garden Tour tickets are $30, and Garden Tea tickets are $20. A weekend event package is $60. The proceeds of this event allow the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum to continue operating as a donation-based museum. It also allows the Museum to continue offering a free lecture series and field trip program, as well as a seasonal acoustic series. Tickets will be available through the Museum's online gift shop (www.cbhistory.org) or by phone at 503-436-9301.

More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted