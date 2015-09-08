Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Lodging in Seaside

A cuddly pet- and family-friendly beauty that boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. Immaculate rooms - great sense of fun and quirkiness. Free wi-fi. There are also free movies. Small pet fee.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

N. Oregon Coast History is Alive with Cannon Beach Tour

Published 08/09/2015 at 6:05 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Attention to all ye history hounds, architecture enthusiasts and the coastally curious. It’s almost time to put on your walking shoes to take a tour through Cannon Beach’s unique homes and cottages. Join the Tour that Sunset Magazine calls the “best autumn event” in Cannon Beach and support Cannon Beach’s only history museum. (Above: Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach).

For the past eleven years the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum has opened the doors to over one hundred grand beach homes, vintage cottages and historic bungalows of Cannon Beach. Many of these homes have been featured in Oregon Home Magazine, the Oregonian, and Our Coast Magazine.

The Tour gives attendees the unique opportunity to see the work of closet artists, private collectors, and some of the best beach designs. But that's just the beginning.

The Tour starts off on Saturday, September 12 at noon with the popular luncheon and lecture at the Tolovana Inn (3400 South Hemlock). This event has become a massive Oregon coast favorite and it is sold out each year, so purchase your tickets in advance. The luncheon will be prepared by local caterer extraordinaire Culinary Capers. The event will also feature a round table discussion with five intrepid women of Cannon Beach who will be discussing their unique perspectives on the history of Cannon Beach. Tickets for the luncheon and lecture are $25.

After the luncheon, attendees are invited to begin the self-guided home and garden tour at 1 p.m. Attendees are invited to tour dream homes, cozy cottages, historic splendors, beachy cottages, and well-manicured gardens of the neighborhood around First Street and the Presidential streets. Maps are not available until ten minutes prior to the start of the tour. Tickets and maps may be picked on the day of the tour from the east side porch of the Coaster Theatre (108 North Hemlock.) Tickets for this event are $30.

Tour-goers are invited to the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum for a post-tour celebration with wine, live music, and hors d'oeuvres prepared by Sweet Charity. Local favorite Maggie & the Cats will fill the summer air with the blues, a little jazz, and even some rock. Each year, as part of this popular fundraiser the Museum raffles of a locally hand crafted piece of textile art and this year is no exception. This year’s quilt was created by local textile artist Constance Waisanen and was inspired by the tide pools of Haystack Rock. The quilt, entitled "Jellyfish” is a colorful creation made with hand-dyed fabrics and batik. Raffle tickets are just five dollars. The highly anticipated quilt raffle will take place at 7:00 p.m.

The final event will be an English style garden tea at the Tolovana Inn. Enjoy a selection of Oregon-made teas, homemade scones and other treats in a flower-filled setting. Debbie Teashon owner of the Rainy Side Gardner and co-author of “Gardening for the Homebrewer: Plants for Making Beer, Wine, Gruit, Cider, Perry, and More” will be giving a presentation entitled, “Life Beyond the Two-Season Garden Party.” Annual plants come and go, and we love their short-term bursts of fabulous colors. Yet here in the Northwest, perennials, shrubs, and trees can throw a party in the garden for more than two seasons. Toss in a few bulbs, and a pinch of design tips, and you have a recipe for a luscious garden. Debbie Teashon presents the true stars of the Northwest garden & plants that spice up your garden in, around, and beyond the typical growing seasons. Teashon is also a freelance garden writer, book author, and award winning photographer. Tickets to this event are $20.

Tickets for each event are available to purchase separately. Luncheon and lecture tickets are $25, Home and Garden Tour tickets are $30, and Garden Tea tickets are $20. A weekend event package is $60. The proceeds of this event allow the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum to continue operating as a donation-based museum. It also allows the Museum to continue offering a free lecture series and field trip program, as well as a seasonal acoustic series. Tickets will be available through the Museum's online gift shop (www.cbhistory.org) or by phone at 503-436-9301.

More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

 

 