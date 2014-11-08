Popular N. Oregon Coast Cottage Tour in September

Published 08/11/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Starting small eleven years ago it has blossomed into an event that draws several hundred to the north Oregon coast every year. It's the 11th annual Cannon Beach Cottage Tour, happening September 12 to 14, put on by the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum. The festival spotlighting the best of the town's endlessly fascinating architectural delights.

The tour will take place on Saturday, September 13th from 1 to 5 p.m. Other events will take place on Friday, September 12 and Sunday the 14th.

Cannon Beach has acquired such as accolades among the “World's Most Beautiful Places” according to National Geographic, and many of its north Oregon coast homes have made the pages of national magazines as well.

Museum organizers have chosen just over ten homes and gardens in the Mid-Town area of Cannon Beach. Each year a group of hard-working volunteers and staff spend time painstakingly picking out idyllic Cannon Beach homes and gardens. The group has focused its attentions on grand beach homes, vintage cottages, iconic lodging facilities and more.

This time around, craftsmanship is the theme and the focus. Participants will view the work of closet artists, private collectors, and some of the best beach designs. Some of these homes have made the pages of national magazines as well.

At its beginnings, the tour welcomed at most sixty people. It wasn’t until a few years ago when the City of Cannon Beach’s Tourism and Arts Commission awarded the Museum funding to promote the fun event that the numbers started to reach several hundred.

The tour is also a major fundraiser for the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.

The Tolovana Inn will be hosting the popular luncheon and lecture event on Saturday, September 13 at noon. A brunch with garden presentations happens at the Tolovana on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The luncheon will be prepared by Seaside’s Culinary Capers and accompanied by a presentation by Astorian artisan Ed Overbay. Since 1974, Overbay has been recognized as premiere northern Oregon artisan woodworker and craftsman. His company, Overbay Houseworks, has been creating, reinventing, and preserving unique Pacific Northwest architecture. The company is an active member of the Columbia-Pacific Historic Preservation Guild. He will be talking about the innovations that changed how homes are constructed.

The tour also includes a dance and blues concert at the museum later in the day on Saturday, day of the tour.

Tour homes are kept a secret until the event. A short wait for each home will be necessary so other tour groups have time to explore.

Tickets for the each event are available to purchase separately. Luncheon and lecture tickets are $20, Home and Garden Tour tickets are $30, Wine Reception and Concert tickets are $5, and Brunch tickets are $10. Tickets are available now by phone or through our online gift shop. Weekend event packages are available, with a discount for Museum members. For more information regarding tickets or other events, contact the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum at 503-436-9301, email at info@cbhistory.org, or visit http://www.cbhistory.org/

