OSU Hosts Massive Celebration of Its Science Facilities on Oregon Coast, Corvallis, Portland

Published 01/25/2018 at 1:05 AM PDT - Updated 01/25/2018 at 1:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Corvallis, Oregon) - Oregon State University continues the commemoration of its 150th anniversary with a sprawling celebration for nearly two weeks that spans the southern Oregon coast, to Corvallis, to Portland, Eugene and spots around Newport. It's a host of free activities in mid-February centered around the university’s decades of work protecting coasts and oceans. (Above: Hatifield Marine Science Center, Newport).

The OSU150 Sea Grant Festival will take place February 12 - 24 in Corvallis, Portland, Newport, Port Orford, Coos Bay and Astoria. It includes talks, interactive tours, a tasting event and special screenings of an OSU-produced documentary about coral reefs.

Some events have limited capacity and require advance registration. To register visit: http://communications.oregonstate.edu/sea.

“Oregon Sea Grant, which has been based at OSU since 1971, works on many issues facing our coast, from engaging with the fishing industry to helping communities prepare for hazards,” said the program’s director, Shelby Walker. “We serve as a neutral third party, bringing people together and providing the science and information they need to make informed decisions. We also fund marine-related research at universities throughout Oregon, have more than a dozen Extension specialists along the coast and in Corvallis, and operate the public education wing of the Hatfield Marine Science Center.”

Here is a list of the events:

Feb. 12 in Corvallis: OSU150 Sea Grant Festival Kickoff Day, OSU’s Student Experience Center Plaza, Corvallis. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Feb. 13 from 12 to 1 p.m., “Renewable Energy for Oregon: Building Resilient Communities” talk, location to be determined, Corvallis. Later that day at 6 p.m., “Should I stay or should I go? Tsunami evacuation modeling along the Oregon coast” is the presentation at the LaSells Stewart Center at OSU, Corvallis.

Feb. 15, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., there's a tour of the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory, Corvallis. Later that day - in Portland - at 7 p.m. is a special screening of “Saving Atlantis,” a feature film about communities and Oregon State researchers and other scientists fighting to save the world’s coral reefs, at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), Portland. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

Feb. 16 brings “Taste for Yourself: Consumer Perceptions and Preferences for Fresh vs. Frozen Seafood” at 6 p.m., with Ann Colonna of Oregon State Extension. Attendees will be able to taste the products. CH2M HILL Alumni Center at OSU, Corvallis. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

Feb. 17 begins down in Port Orford on the southern coast. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tour labs and meet with Port Orford Field Station Manager Tom Calvanese to learn about the community partnerships taking place at this location.

From 12 to 2 p.m., learn about Charleston’s commercial fishing Industry with Oregon Sea Grant extension agent Jamie Doyle. Come on a guided walk and learn how to identify what a fishing vessel is catching by looking at the gear, Charleston, Oregon. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit the University of Oregon’s Charleston Marine Life Center to find out about Oregon Sea Grant funded research on gooseneck barnacle aquaculture, jellyfish, and circulation in the Coos estuary. Explore a tidepool touch tank, whale and sea lion skeletons and view underwater video from deep reefs and undersea volcanoes.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center and enjoy a one-day only Marine Science Fair, with interactive exhibits by faculty and student scientists, Newport.

10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., tour the seawater system at the Hatfield Marine Science Center that can pump 1.6 million gallons of seawater each day through the research, academic and outreach facilities, Newport. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m., learn about the rocky intertidal habitat and the creatures that live there in this hands-on, family-friendly class with live marine animals, Hatfield Marine Science Center, Newport. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

1 to 3 p.m. take a dock walk and learn about Newport’s commercial fishing industry with Kaety Jacobson, Oregon Sea Grant’s marine extension agent. It happens at Newport’s Port Dock 5, Newport. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

12 to 5 p.m., explore innovations in processing seafood, and how researchers are addressing local issues at the OSU Seafood Research Center and Education Center, Astoria.

12 to 2 p.m., take a dock walk and learn about Astoria/Warrenton’s commercial fishing industry with Amanda Gladics, Oregon Sea Grant’s coastal fisheries extension faculty, Warrenton. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

On Feb. 19 the spotlight is in Corvallis, with “Navigating new possibilities in ocean forecasting: Connecting data providers and end users,” a talk by Jessica Kunoen, OSU graduate student. It happens at 6 p.m., at the Old World Deli, 341 SW 2nd St., Corvallis.

Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. sees “Hope for People and the Ocean,” a presentation by Jane Lubchenco, a University Distinguished Professor and former head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It's held at the LaSells Stewart Center at OSU, Corvallis.

At 7 p.m., another special screening of “Saving Atlantis,” a feature-length documentary about scientists and communities fighting to save coral reefs, LaSells Stewart Center at OSU, Corvallis. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

Feb. 21 in Corvallis, there's more about the Oregon coast science work with a tour of OSU’s Ocean Observing Center to see the giant surface buoys, seafloor platforms and underwater robots that OSU scientists use to explore the ocean. That happens 4 to 6 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. that day there's a double feature in Newport. The Hatfield Film Festival happens followed by a special screening of “Saving Atlantis,” a feature-length documentary about scientists and communities fighting to save coral reefs. This takes place at the Newport Performing Arts Center, Newport. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

On Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., there's the Phi Beta Kappa lecture with James Zachos, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences. It happens at UC Santa Cruz, room 100, Learning Innovation Center at OSU, Corvallis. (Space is limited. Registration required.)

Feb. 23 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. features another tour the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory, Corvallis.

On Feb. 24 it's “Stories from 60 Years of Ocean Science,” in room 100, Learning Innovation Center at OSU, Corvallis. This runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants can build a custom schedule on the OSU150 app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple app store. Accommodations for disabilities may be made by contacting Shelly Signs at 541-737-0724 or shelly.signs@oregonstate.edu.

The OSU150 celebration will continue over the next several months, culminating with the official 150th anniversary in October 2018. An exhibit, “Oregon State University: A Legacy of Transformation,” which commemorates the university’s achievements during those 150 years will open Feb. 10 and run through Sept. 9 at the Oregon Historical Society Museum in Portland. Where to stay for these coastal events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted