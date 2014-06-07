Oregon Holds Photo Contest; Refuge Walk on Coast

Published 07/06/2014

(Oregon Coast) – The state's wildlife department and the federal government's wildlife agency are both providing some new ways to dig deeper and appreciate the natural amenities of Oregon and the Oregon coast. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is holding a photo contest while U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is providing some fabulous, up-close views of a wildlife refuge near Pacific City.

Coming up on July 12 and 26, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service volunteer Lee Sliman provides a free evening stroll through Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge, which is just south of Pacific City. These leisurely walks provide excellent opportunities for you to catch the early evening sights and sounds of the refuge.

The two-hour walk will leave from the lower parking lot of the refuge at 6:30 pm, and return at 8:30 pm. Registration is not necessary, and all experience levels and ages are welcome to attend this free event. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

To make the most of your walk bring: binoculars, bug spray and a warm wind-proof jacket. Contact Refuge volunteer Lee Sliman at 503-812-6392 for more information.

The ODFW wants to showcase your fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing photos on its website, in promotional materials and on social media channels. So it is holding a photo contest and asking for your submissions.

It is a great way to share your love of the outdoors and to show others the amazing natural resources Oregon has to offer.

“We are especially interested in photos that show people participating in fishing, hunting, crabbing and clamming,” said ODFW's Rick Hargrave. “Think casting, catching, netting, glassing, tracking, digging - and how much fun you have while doing it.”

Contest closes on August 1. Categories are fishing, hunting, crabbing, clamming and wildlife viewing.

The agency said all photos must have been taken by you personally in Oregon; and by submitting a photo you agree that it can be used by ODFW on its website and in other promotional products.

Photos of wildlife viewing should be of native species in a natural environment. If there are people in your photo, please get permission to submit the photo. They will only accept high resolution photos, which means at least one megabyte.

Submit at the ODFW website. Each winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Cabela’s. One winner will be chosen by a panel of ODFW judges in each of five categories: fishing, hunting, crabbing, clamming and wildlife viewing.

