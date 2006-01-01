Central Oregon Coast Town Looks to Get Plants Adopted

Published 07/17/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - They need good homes, and one central Oregon coast town believes you are just the person to adopt them. The Connie Hansen Garden in Lincoln City will be holding its “Orphan” plant sale on Saturday, July 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plant sales are the best opportunity to find a large selection of reasonably priced local plants. Those wishing to attend should plan to arrive soon after opening time for the best selection, as numbers of some plant varieties are limited.

The Orphan Sale began as an outlet for the garden's extra plant materials and those that had not grown as fast as expected, were not accurately labeled, had been produced faster than sold, and in general needing new homes. In addition to the orphans, the garden also offers prime specimens of favorite varieties, especially those that bloom in the summer and fall.

Sale days are a great time to visit the garden while volunteers are present where people can visit with like-minded gardeners and ask advice regarding planting challenges.

The Connie Hansen Garden was created by University of California botanist Connie Hansen during the last two decades of her life. Before her death in 1993, visitors from around the world came to enjoy her collection of unusual plants and to study the intricacies of her garden design. Since her death, a cadre of garden angels rescued the garden from sure destruction and have continued voluntarily to develop it further and keep it open free of charge to the public, adding a garden house with open viewing to the garden for meetings, weddings, and other special occasions.

The garden is located at 1931 NW 33rd St., is open daily and hosted on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, March through November. Admission to the Garden is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, contact the Connie Hansen Garden at 541-994-6338 or visit www.conniehansengarden.org.

