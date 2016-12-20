Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event

Published 12/20/2016 at 4:03 PM PDT - Updated 12/20/2016 at 4:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Lewis & Clark come to life again on the north Oregon coast at the end of December, and a new holiday tradition begins on the central Oregon coast. Both developments revolve around two different history museums along these beach towns. (Above: Newport's Maritime museum in a holiday vibe).

Take a trip back in time on the north Oregon coast – all the way back to the days of Lewis & Clark. The next History & Hops free local history lecture will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29 at Seaside Brewing Co., located at 851 Broadway.

From currency to seasoning, salt has played a vital role in human history and survival. One of the reasons the Corps of Discovery wintered near the Pacific Ocean was that it was running out of salt.. The expedition’s captains were hoping for “a convenient Situation to the Sea Coast where we Could make Salt,” according to William Clark’s November 24, 1805 journal. At the next History & Hops, retired National Park Service ranger Tom Wilson will discuss the importance of salt for the Lewis and Clark Expedition. He will recount which Corps members made salt, and describe how they made the salt needed for the Expedition. Wilson will share the history of the current Salt Works site which is a memorial to the expedition’s salt making endeavors.

Wilson, a popular and engaging speaker, is also a retired elementary school teacher. He began working at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park seasonally more than 20 years ago, volunteering for several years giving talks and demonstrations. During his time with the park, he participated in the park’s living history programs and has portrayed Corps members at events such as the Salt Makers Return, Clark’s Camp and Wintering Over. He has portrayed expedition members Private Thomas Howard, Captain William Clark, and salt maker Private William Bratton. As William Bratton, Wilson has spent multiple weekends in character, boiling water, making salt and living on the beach.

History & Hops is a monthly series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum at Seaside Brewing Co.

The Seaside Museum and Historical Society is a non-profit educational institution with the mission to collect, preserve and interpret materials illustrative of the history of Seaside and the surrounding area. The museum is located at 570 Necanicum Drive, Seaside and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found at www.seasidemuseum.org.

Down on the central Oregon coast, new Christmas Eve tradition begins this December 24th. The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport will be offering free museum admission, goodies, hot cocoa fixings and popcorn, while supplies last, from 11 am to 4 pm on Christmas Eve.

For you last minute shoppers the gift shop will be open. The latest book titles in local, regional, and maritime history will be available for purchase along with the work of local artisans. Non-electric/electronic wooden toys that are sure to inspire and delight your children and grandchildren await your purchase; no batteries needed. Lincoln County Historical Society members will receive a 20% discount on most gift shop items. If you’re looking for something truly special, check out the Low Tide Landscapes fine art photography exhibit in the Maritime Gallery, where many of the pieces are for sale. The Burrows House Museum will be closed on Christmas Eve.

The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is located at 333 SE Bay Blvd on Newport’s Historic Bayfront. Parking is available at the top of the hill. For more information, call 541-265-7509. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

