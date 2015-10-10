Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast's Famed Astoria Column Reopens

Published 10/10/2015 at 5:02 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Astoria, Oregon) – One of Oregon's most treasured landmarks reopens this weekend after four months of intensive restoration and preservation work, and even a setback due to vandalism. The Astoria Column is open once again as of Saturday, set to receive its usual average of 400,000 some visitors every year.

Since 1926, the Astoria Column has endured torrential Oregon coast storms which have taken their toll on the beloved local icon and national landmark; the restoration project even weathered an 80 mph storm this summer but remained on schedule to open for fall visits. The nonprofit Friends of Astoria Column, founded in 1988 to manage the renovation projects, brings this phase of the 2015 project to a successful close ensuring that the national landmark remains an enduring symbol of the pride, resolve and fortitude of the people who settled the Pacific Northwest.

The Friends, who provide ongoing restoration, historic preservation and public education, raised and donated the $650,000 funding for the first phase of this critical and intensive project to maintain the structural integrity of the landmark. Elements included comprehensive painting of murals and original artwork, and significant repair of the façade, cupola and public observation deck.

Now, with the Column’s 90th birthday approaching in 2016, the Friends continue the next stage of fundraising to fund improvements to the public plaza, park site landscaping, and energy-efficient LED lighting. Sponsorship opportunities are available for donors to dedicate personalized pavers, steps and markers ensuring their own place in history! For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit www.AstoriaColumn.org/donate.

“The Astoria Column, in and of itself, is an historic treasure unique to the entire nation,” said Marie Laibinis, internationally recognized expert in conservation of art and cultural objects, and Project Director and Conservator for the 2015 Astoria Column Restoration Project. “What makes the Astoria Column so incredibly special is its original artwork by Italian painter Attilio Pusterla, whose sgraffito technique was very similar to that used in Italy to adorn exterior building facades.”

The-125-foot tall Astoria Column is among the most visited parks in the state of Oregon, and is one of the city’s most-visited attractions: While the city of Astoria is home to approximately 10,000 people, it is estimated that more than 400,000 visit the Astoria Column each year. Modeled after the Trajan Column in Rome, the Astoria Column features a hand-painted spiral frieze that would stretch more than 500 feet if unwound. The monument was dedicated in 1926, and has undergone several restorations.

The Column opens up just in time for a three-day weekend that always brings many visitors to the north Oregon coast. www.AstoriaColumn.org. More about Astoria below and at the Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map.







 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 