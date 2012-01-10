|
Cajoling Weather Conditions Continue on Oregon Beaches
Published
10/01/2012
(Oregon Coast) – They call it the “Second Summer” on the Oregon coast right now – and it is living up to the name. (Above: Oceanside on Thursday, showing off some stunning sun).
Temps have been mild to even warm for the last week or so, and although there has been considerable wind at times, the Oregon coast has still been basking in a lot of sun and sometimes almost balmy weather. It's not uncommon to see a few folks wandering the beaches sans shirt top or in shorts.
Depending on where you are, however, winds in the teens have kept things on the chilly side. But if you find beaches shielded from the wind, you start to sweat.
The forecast shows this continuing – mostly. Some weather sources say Monday will be sunny, but others, such as the National Weather Service, are forecasting gradually increasing clouds on Monday towards evening. But highs should be in the 60's.
“Tuesday - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59,” said the National Weather Service (NWS) in one of its weather reports for the Oregon coast. “Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 63.”
It's been an interesting weekend, however, filled with a variety of conditions. Thursday showed off a lot of bright sun but some hazy cloud layers. Ocean conditions were exceptionally mellow. Late in the evening you could see a massive moon halo that was especially dramatic along the Oregon coast.
Friday was a puzzling mix of larger waves, fog, mist and sun. Near Depoe Bay, at the Devil's Punchbowl, this was especially dramatic as the sun lit up everything close to the shore, but everything even a half mile away was shrouded in a mysterious fashion.
Saturday, these conditions continued, such as around Depoe Bay, at Rodea Point, where massive breakers barreled into the rocks in a shroud of fuzzy air, while just a tad higher you could see a lot of blue sky.
South of Yachats, at Strawberry Hill, the sun came out with a vibrant gold and created this remarkable scene.
Restaurants and hotels were full around the Oregon coast, and the traffic was downright challenging, as the secret seemed to be out about the weekend's conditions. Many of the bars stayed buzzing with visitors late into the night as well.
Sunday saw some sizable clearing most of the day. At a stretch of beach just north of Lost Creek Recreation Area the sandstone cliffs were practically on fire.
Judging by the weather reports, there's more of this happening for the week. For Oregon coast lodging listings, see below.
