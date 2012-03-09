Warm Even Hot Weather Streak Coming to Portland, Oregon Coast

Published 09/03/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Highs around 70 degrees, and low winds that could make it feel like around 80 or more on the beaches. This is what's in store for parts of the Oregon coast coming midweek – just after the summer holiday ends.

It's not without precedent, however. The Portland area will get a small heatwave, possibly in the 90's, and September is known as the “Second Summer” on the Oregon coast as this time of year is always the warmest on the shoreline. (See Portland and Oregon weather here)

Many spots will get into the 70's along the coast, with those inland – such as Astoria or Tillamook – likely getting around 80 degrees.

For the north coast, the National Weather Service (NWS) has a forecast that's a bit cooler for towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway or Pacific City.

The NWS said Tuesday will have patchy fog before 11 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60's. North winds will be low, around 10 to 14 mph.

Above: September is the warmest time of the year on the coast, such as in Cannon Beach.

Wednesday, the NWS said the highs may be just under 70 degrees, and Wednesday will get cloudy.

Thursday, the forecast is for mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60's.

Friday will again be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60's.

The weekend takes off into partly sunny territory with a high around 62 for Saturday.

For the central coast, in towns like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Waldport and Newport, you're looking at a similar forecast for each of the days, but the NWS seems to indicate slightly higher highs, more into the low 70's.

With low winds like this and the reflective quality of the sand and waves, the tide line will likely feel more like 80 degrees in many spots during the week. Make sure and keep plenty of suntan lotion ready should you decide to show much skin.

Calm conditions like these will likely mean great whale watching weather, and the warmer temps could mean more of the “glowing sand” phenomenon at night.

Much of the coastline experienced extremely high sand levels over the summer months, and these conditions could mean a brief return to that. This created unusually easy access to many rocky spots - like Oceanside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Devil's Punchbowl and more – as well as unusually broad beaches.

More about places to stay and lodging along the Oregon coast below.

Keywords: weather, cape kiwanda, summer, Pacific City, Portland, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria, Oregon coast, science.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted