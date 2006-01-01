Picks of the Week for Oregon Coast - First Weekend of November

Published 10/30/2011

(Oregon Coast) – It may be the start of the winter season (unofficially), but November kicks off with plenty to do – including a celebration of typically stormy weather (Above: Cannon Beach features just such a festival this weekend).

So far, the forecast for the week looks mostly rainy along the Oregon coast. Tuesday and Wednesday should feature quite a bit of sun, with Wednesday getting less and less. Thursday should be fairly wet with Friday a bit less so, and more showers returning for the weekend. Forecasts for the latter part of the week may well change, however, so keep an eye on changing predictions on the Oregon coast weather page.

Florence: life there is a "Cabaret," my friend

All this probably means it's a good time to hang out indoors – and there's lots to do there, in between the rain storms.

In Florence, the first weekend of November features the show “Cabaret.” November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13. John Kander and Fred Ebb’s legendary landmark musical is staged in conjunction with the ninth annual Celebrate Arts. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

It's not happening this weekend but it's worth a preview as it happens next weekend: the Yachats Celtic Music Festival explodes all over the central Oregon coast town on November 11, 12 and 13. World renowned acts and music from Ireland, Scotland, Asturias and Galicia. Friday concerts include Murray Step Dancers, Johnny Connolly Band and Hanz Araki Band. Saturday shows include Murray Step Dancers, Creegan & Russ and Gerry O'Beirne. There are music workshops and numerous other smaller concerts over the course of the weekend. Tickets vary between $10 and $30 for the various shows. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon. yachatscelticmusicfestival.com.

Yachats: major Celtic music action there in a week.

November 5 is the coast's most elegant shindig of the year: Oyster Cloyster Festival. 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. An evening of fine food surrounded by talented musicians, with chefs competing for awards – all throughout the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s captivating exhibits. 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. $65 single, $125 per couple. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.oystercloysterfestival.com.

November 4. Ragtime pianist Bob Milne. It's music to welcome the holidays. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

November 5. Hands-on cioppino class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

November 4-6. Stormy Weather Art Festival envelopes Cannon Beach. The famed festival features demonstrations, receptions, and meet the artist events all over town. The signature event is a concert by Oregon jazz pianist Tom Grant on Saturday in the early evening. Tickets to that are $20 and can be purchased from the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce at (503) 436-2623.

Lincoln City: much to do there this weekend.

Galleries throughout town will be featuring art events and meet-and-greets. Various businesses will be hosting bands like Wild Hog in the Woods, Salty Dogs, blues band Luminos, and north coast musician Denise Drake. Other highlights include the QuickDraw Silent Auction at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Surfsand Resort, and there is a slide show and jazz concert at the Coaster Theater on 3 p.m. on Saturday. Cannon Beach, Oregon. Stormy Weather Festival Info here. (503) 436-2623

Also, for a touch of the national music scene, former Portland musician Scott Fisher performs Friday at the Sand Trap in Gearhart. The indie pop rocker's music has been featured on shows like Gossip Girl and Breaking Bad. More on the show here.

Below: Lincoln City

