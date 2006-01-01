Oregon Coast New Year's Eve Guide: Parties to Fine Food

Published 12/27/2013

(Oregon Coast) – From wacky dive bars to a straight-ahead rockin' good time, to upscale dining: New Year's Eve demands a lot of different things from different people. (See here for New Year's Eve lodging openings as they're going fast).

Wing Wa

This year's New Year's Eve Guide to the Oregon Coast takes you through that gambit and lets you find just the right fit. It begins with the parties and live music at bars, and then features the stunning, upscale restaurant possibilities.

The Sampan Tiki Lounge in Depoe Bay is known for its vibrant weekend karaoke scenes, sometimes a bustling yet still secretive bit of fun and frivolity only locals know about. Wacky, kooky and eccentric in all the best of ways that coastal bars seem to excel at, however unwittingly. Karaoke host Mike is a kick in the pants. The Sampan Tiki Lounge at the Wing Wa is at 330 U.S. 101 Depoe Bay, Oregon, in downtown Depoe Bay. (541) 765-2288.

Warren House Pub in Cannon Beach has some special but low-key celebrations. Undoubtedly one of the friendliest and laidback bars on the entire Oregon coast Featuring microbrews from Bill's Tavern. 3301 South Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1130.

San Dune Pub

New Year's Eve Party with Ramble On – Led Zeppelin tribute band. Cover charge. San Dune Pub, Manzanita, Oregon. 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-386-5080. www.sandunepub.com

VINO. End the old year on a high note at this lovely, but tiny, wine bar. 4th and Laneda. Manzanita. (503) 368-VINO.

Rick's Roadhouse in Rockaway Beach, New Years Eve Party. There's always something going on at this cozy and yet gleeful bar. 184 Highway 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2052. www.beachconnection.net/ricks_roadhouse_rockaway/

80's Dance Party to Ring in the New Year at the Pelican in Pacific City. The Pelican Pub & Brewery will be rocking to the M-80's New Year's Eve. Pelican beer toast at midnight. Everyone is welcome. No cover. Pelican Pub, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

Pelican Pub

New Year’s Eve Party at 9 p.m. at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. Live music by The Bucket List, Steak & Lobster dinner special. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976

Champagne Gala at Theatre West. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $50. Enjoy a Vaudeville style pre-show with champagne and appetizers,a performance of the hilarious comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me” and a dinner buffet after the show. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663

Let There Be Arts New Year’s Gala at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The night will include dancing to the music of The Lincoln City Pops, wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Lincoln City, Oregon.

Under the Stars New Years Eve Party at Apollos. Hosted by DJ MAJIK, playing all your favorite tracks from back in the day to today's favorites. Dress to impress. (541) 265-9307. 836 SW Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon.

New Year's Eve Food Feasts

Tidal Raves

New Year’s Eve Dinner from 4 pm – 9 pm at Fathoms Restaurant. In addition to the regular dinner menu, Fathoms is offering a few New Year’s Eve Specials created by Executive Chef Ken Martin. Bar entertainment features Paul Beard on piano until 12:30 am. Party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

New Years Eve Dinner at The Stephanie Inn, Cannon Beach. Menus include sampling of Willapa Bay oyster smoked salmon mousse with caviar, wild tiger prawn cocktail, fresh Maine lobster, Creekstone Angus beef, local Dungeness crab, among others. Paired with various Oregon and Washington wines. $129 per person, gratuity not included. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1.800.633.3466. www/stephanieinn.com

Tidal Raves. Storm Watch Supper Series offers the three-course Pre Fixe menu in addition to the regular menu, Sunday through Thursday beginning at 4 pm. 279 NW Hwy 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2995. www.tidalraves.com

Above: Vino Manzanita.

