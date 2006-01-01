Video: 160 Miles of Oregon Coast Beaches At Night

Published 04/13/2011

(Oregon Coast) – "Because the Oregon coast is another world at night: spectacular, serene, surreal and unnerving all at once," it says at the beginning of the video.

This about sums it up in this very different way to look at the coast that everyone knows and loves so well. It's where astronomy science meets a beach vacation, or the everyday becomes otherworldly under the cloak of darkness.

With music by Portland band Hello Morning providing the sonic backdrop, the latest video from Oregon Coast Beach Connection is again a combination of edgy, pretty and plenty of atmosphere – in both the images and the song. Also again, there are unique looks at 160 miles of coastline, descending from Astoria down through Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats – although not in that order.

Of course, not all the photographs were done in complete night, with some at just past twilight with some last remaining rays of light present. Some were almost completely dark, but don't appear to be so because of the effects of a long exposure.

Some background secrets about the video:

The very first image, which looks a bit like the rings of Saturn, is actually a long, long exposure shot taken on a particularly dark night just south of Cannon Beach. It took over ten minutes to get this scene to show at all, and still it had to be very heavily manipulated digitally.

In the Manzanita sequence, the shots of the moon were done during the December 2010 eclipse, taken from Manzanita.

Next up is a series of shots from Cannon Beach, and then the Rockaway Beach photos during a particularly soupy night.

The Depoe Bay set is a sprawling look at many different evenings in and around Depoe Bay. Fishing boats in the distance create many of the striking light effects on the clouds.

Battery Russell comes up next, a fortress built for the Civil War in Warrenton. A brief look at Pacific City precedes numerous surreal Lincoln City shots – which often look like daylight because of lingering light from sunset, but they were all taken at least an hour after the sun went down.

Yachats appears with its river, just as the song begins to kick into high gear, and then a steady sequence of action shots from the spectacular spouting horn at Cook’s Chasm nearby.

Astoria’s downtown at night has a warm glow, which gives way to some ethereal moments at the bridge. Wheeler looks weird and murky, and then a varied set of shots from Seaside show a beautifully strange landscape from the beaches and the cove, as well as the Necanicum River.

The Newport set ends the song, which includes a striking moment where the Big Dipper seems to hover Yaquina Head watchfully.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net