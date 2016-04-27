Oregon Coast in the 70's; Valley, Portland in the 80's Over Weekend

Published 04/27/2016 at 9:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – More way above average temperatures are coming to inland Oregon, the coast and to the Portland area this weekend, with highs in the 80's for the valley. The Oregon coast will get close to 80 on at least one day. (Photo: partly cloudy and warm may look like this in Nye Beach, Newport).

This is much better than the 90 degrees predicted by some, but only by a few degrees. Even the coast won't offer much relief on Monday.

Meanwhile, some serious low tides are on their way.

After a run of some cool, even slightly wet weather on Thursday and Friday, Portland and the coast will be more sunnyside up than not with a run of hot temps.



For the Oregon coast, the weekend starts out mellow and spring-like, with Saturday being partly cloudy and highs around 60.

Sunday, things get decidedly summery, with highs from 70 to 75 degrees and partly cloudy. On Monday, the temperatures rise a bit with highs 75 to 80.

Tuesday and Wednesday so far are clocking in at mostly cloudy, some chances of showers and highs in the 60's.

Portland and in the inland part of the state are close to 70 degrees for a high on Saturday, but that jumps ten degrees on Sunday with a high near 80 expected. Monday gets downright summer-like with highs in the mid to upper 80's.

Then Tuesday begins to change around the state.

The NWS said that from Saturday through Wednesday, the Pacific Northwest will see an upper level ridge building and sticking around, bringing sunny and very warm weather for Sunday and Monday. What isn't entirely decided is if Tuesday will bring a smattering of showers or not, and if the warm weather will continue.

“Beyond Tuesday is anyone's guess as the differences between the models only get larger,” the NWS said. “It does seem like we go back into a more showery more seasonal pattern with more seasonable temperatures for later in the week.”

Decent low tides are coming this weekend along with very calm seas. Sunday's lowest is around a third of a foot about 3 p.m., Monday sees about four inches and so does Tuesday, both in the mid afternoon. This will be excellent and safe conditions for not just beachcombing but for wading in the waters as well.

Some awesome extreme low tide events are coming up in the first full weekend of May (after this weekend), with minus tides as low as a foot and a half in some areas. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

While razor clamming is closed from Cannon Beach southward along just about all of the Oregon coast, it is open on Clatsop beaches – meaning Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton. There, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said razor clam harvesting has been nothing short of phenomenal lately, with ideal weather and tides bringing clammers out in droves. More clamming is on the horizon with that series of low tides coming up. Pay attention to tide and surf forecasts and be on the beach an hour or two before low tide for a successful clamming adventure. See Oregon Coast Weather



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted