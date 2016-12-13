Updates: Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow

Published 12/13/2016 at 3:23 AM PDT - Updated 12/13/2016 at 5:23 PM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – Updated: Numerous changes in predictions. Portland, most of the I-5 Corridor and much of the Coast Range near the central coast will likely get a significant snow storm on Wednesday and Thursday, and quite possibly some on-and-off hazardous conditions through the weekend. Even Oregon coast beach towns are predicted to get some snow on those days, and possibly dustings over the weekend.

Or does it look that way? Predictions have shifted somewhat drastically since midnight on Tuesday. Now, the majority of the Oregon coast and coast range looks to get a small amount of snow, while the greater portion of the valley and part of the coast range are under a winter weather advisory.

A lot of numbers have been tossed around as well as a lot of scenarios, and the reason is more than one cold air mass involved that could do different things. Some forecasters were even predicting five inches of snow for the late week in this area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland and forecasters from regional television stations do agree on one thing: it will be cold, there will be some snow, and the roads around the region could snag some icy conditions periodically.

The NWS is now leaning towards a snow event that's briefer and less severe than previously predicted for Portland.

Recent prediction changes include:

About an inch or two of snow in the Portland area on Wednesday and early Thursday.

Heavier snowfall south of the Portland metro area, including Salem, Eugene About an inch or two of snow along Coast Range for Highway 26 and Highway 6

Higher snowfall on Hwy 18 and Hwy 20 (about one to four inches)

Most of Oregon coast beaches to get some snow (about half an inch) on Wednesday and Thursday

Areas around Newport likely less snow or none at all; snow north of Depoe Bay and Yachats and south of there

“There is still a lot of uncertainty about precipitation type and amounts,” the NWS said. “At this time, the most likely solution is for some light snow in the northwest portions of the area mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening. Farther south will probably see periods - possibly brief - of snow before mixing with freezing rain and sleet. Heavier precipitation amounts will tend to be in the southeast part of our forecast area.

“Coastal sections may see a light mix of rain or snow though southern sections near Newport could see mostly rain. The models are indicating that the precipitation may change back to mostly snow later Wednesday night before decreasing.”

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are predicted to dry out but stay cold, with some chances of snow and even freezing rain for the valley and the coast range. Some small amounts of snow could fall on beach towns through Saturday, but temps will warm up enough by Sunday to keep the frozen moisture away.

So far, all agencies have been talking about mostly just snow, but freezing rain could occur if there is a sudden snow storm around sunset or sunrise. Portland has an almost zero chance of freezing rain, according to latest numbers.

Coast Range highways for the central Oregon coast will require more caution than those between the beaches and Portland late this week

