Woman Assaults Two, Drives Off Oregon Coast Cliff
Published
03/05/2013
(Yachats, Oregon) – A Eugene woman has been arrested on DUI charges after she assaulted a man and woman in a bar on the central Oregon coast and then drove her car off a cliff and into the waves at Yachats. (Above: Yachats State Park, where the woman's car landed).
The incident happened on Saturday when Lincoln County Sheriff's officers were called to the Underground Pub in Yachats about 4:15 p.m. on a disturbance involving a woman who apparently had just assaulted her boyfriend and another woman in the bar, causing minor injury to both.
Just as authorities arrived on the scene at the pub, they received a call about a car careening off the cliff and onto the rocks.
After the pub incident, the suspect, 41-year-old Maya Thomas of Eugene, then got into her car and drove recklessly through the area, nearly hitting several bystanders – including two Yachats Fire responders called to help at the pub.
Lincoln County Sheriffs say that Maya then drove her car at a high rate of speed towards the ocean along W. 2nd street, eventually driving across the lawn of Yachats State Park. Along the way, she nearly struck a vehicle containing a family of four, and then drove full speed off the cliff into the rocks and surf. The car hit the rocks and landed in a small pocket beach, where it was soon ravaged by the waves.
Emergency responders managed to move Thomas from the vehicle, where she sustained several serious injuries. She was transported to Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and later transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
Thomas was cited for DUII. Several other criminal charges are pending.
A tow truck was able to remove the car from the rocky ledges.
