Oregon Officials Report on Crabbing, Clams, Birds - and Bugs
Published
10/16/2012
(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) recently issued a report on outdoor recreational possibilities along the Oregon coast, which includes some surprises – like weird bugs to see. (Above: tide pool sightseeing in the Yachats area).
Tide pooling also remains a strong highlight along the Oregon coast. You must watch the tides, however.
ODFW said fall is when you can most easily spot the praying mantis on the Oregon coast.
“Most mantids are tropical and most species native to North America live in the southern part of the continent,” ODFW said. “The only two species common in the north are introduced -- the European mantid (Mantis religiosa) which is pale green, about two inches, and largely restricted to the eastern states, and the Chinese mantid (Tenodera aridifolia sinensis), which is three to four inches and is widely distributed.”
For birders, birds are molting in great numbers along the beaches. ODFW said crows and other species of birds will be looking a bit on the scruffy side right about now because of this.
“The old, worn feathers are loosened in their follicles (sockets) by the growth of new intruding feathers, which eventually push them out,” ODFW said in its bulletin. “Soon the crows, ravens and other birds will be sleek and shiny again and ready for winter.”
Tide pooling in the Cannon Beach area.
For crabbing, ODFW said conditions are pretty good with many male crabs in decent shape. Some have soft shells, however.
“While these crabs are OK to eat, they are not as full of meat as later in the season when they have recovered from the molt,” ODFW said.
The recreational harvest of Dungeness crab in Oregon’s bays and estuaries is open year round. Recreational crabbing in the ocean is open along the entire Oregon coast until October 16.
Clatsop beaches reopened at the beginning of October to razor clam harvesting, making the entire Oregon coast open to digging for clams. That area begins just north of Cannon Beach – from Seaside to Warrenton. It normally closes for a bit in the middle of the year to allow for the recovery of clam populations.
Crabbing is good in Newport's Yaquina Bay
Oceanside
Garibaldi and Tillamook Bay
