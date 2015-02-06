Updated: Catch Your Own Crab or Clam Dinner on Central Oregon Coast with Clinics

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – They were so popular in the past, the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau is bringing them back. The free Crabbing and Clamming Clinics have returned to the central Oregon coast town, where local expert Bill Lackner will teach you how to arvest fresh shellfish right off Siletz Bay in Lincoln City.

Bill Lackner knows a thing or two about crabbing and clamming. Author of several books on the subjects, Lackner invites families to learn how to harvest these coastal culinary treasures.

"Clamming and crabbing is the most affordable and fun activity for a family on the Oregon coast," said Lackner. "It doesn't get any better than this."

Lackner says that the best part of the clinics is educating kids on how to harvest clams and crabs.

"Initially, the kids are a little intimidated and do not know what to expect, but by the time they finish, their confidence level goes through the roof. This is character building that will last a lifetime."

The first Crabbing Clinic will be Wednesday June 10, 1:30pm, at the SW 51st street beach access (near Mo's Restaurant) in the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City. Each participant 14 years of age and older will need a five-gallon bucket, a large package of chicken legs for bait, a pair of rubber gloves, and a valid shellfish license. Crab traps and gauges can be purchased from Bill at the clinic. Prior to crabbing, participants will meet for a brief orientation on crabbing regulations, harvest methods, identification, and cleaning and cooking techniques.

The first Clamming Clinic is Wednesday, June 24, 12 noon, beginning with a lecture at Driftwood Public Library located at 801 SW Hwy 101 on the second floor of City Hall. Lectures last approximately 45 minutes, followed by clam digging on Siletz Bay. Participants will need a five-gallon bucket, a pair of gloves, and a shellfish license. Clam bags and shovels will be available for purchase on site.

Other crabbing dates include August 5 and 19, September 16 and October 1. Other clamming dates for the summer are July 8, 15 and 22, August 6 and 10, September 9 and 23, and on October 2.

You must be 14 years or older to go clamming or crabbing with the clinics. Requirements for both include a shellfish license, rubber gloves to protect your fingers and a five-gallon bucket. Crabbers will need crab traps, crab gauge, and a large package of chicken legs for bait. Clam diggers will need a clam bag and a shovel.

For more information on the Crabbing and Clamming Clinics, call 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics/. More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

