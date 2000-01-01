Central Oregon Coast Town Boasts Clambake Again on July 2

Published 06/23/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – It's a celebration of all things new and historical on July 2, as the central Oregon coast town of Newport brings a bit of history to life with the ninth annual Newport Clambake and Seafood BBQ (above: rock structures surrounding Yaquina Head at Newport).

It all began well over 100 years ago, when the town of Nye Beach – then a separate village from Newport – held annual clambakes in the sand. Many of these took place on the beach, with wooden tables loaded with food. Clams were cooked in the sand inside a fire pit surrounded by rocks and with seaweed thrown in.

The last one was apparently held in 1918, and then abruptly resurrected in the early 2000’s as the Nye Beach Clambake, just as the neighborhood finished up a rebirthing process.

The annual events were eventually renamed the Newport Clambake to reflect the greater city.

This year, the Annual Newport Clambake and Seafood BBQ happens again in the Nye Beach Turnaround, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature a pet parade, arts and crafts, food booths, horse-drawn wagons and much more.

The clambake is free, and the parade is open to all to participate. Music will be performed by local groups Sons of Beaches and Juno Hill.

At 10 a.m. the pet parade kicks the day off, starting at the Performing Arts Center, featuring free bandanas for participants.

Food will include a beer garden, steamed clams, seafood gumbo, Mo’s clam chowder, BBQ shrimp, BBQ chicken, shrimp cocktail, salad, strawberry shortcake, coffee drinks, fruit smoothies, sandwich wraps, nachos, hot dogs, Tillamook Ice Cream, hot chocolate, kettle corn, cotton candy, water, soft drinks, and more

Art and craft vendors will feature tie dye, semi precious jewelry, wood carvings, books by local authors, a henna artist, knit and other clothing items, paintings, photography and more.

Horse-drawn wagon rides are $2 per ride and go from noon until 4 p.m.

The Newport Visual Arts Center will be providing a free activity of making greeting cards.

There will be free shuttles between the Clambake and the Lincoln County Court House parking lot (follow the signs).

For more information, call 541-270-2234.

