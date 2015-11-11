Major Battle Brewing for Best Chowder on Oregon Coast

Published 11/11/2015 at 3:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A major battle is brewing on the Oregon coast. One with region-wide implications.

One Lincoln City restaurant looks to defend their title next weekend as the 11th Annual Chowder Cook-Off returns to the Lincoln City Outlets on November 14 and 15. Professional chefs from around the Oregon coast battle for the title of best chowder. Last year's first place winner, Tiki's at 51st from Lincoln City, is armed and ready for war.

"We went into the cook-off last year just to have fun," said Julia Karstrom, chef for Tiki's at 51st. "We had no idea that we would win 1st place. The event was such a huge success for us, and we are excited to compete again."

Karstrom says that success at the Chowder Cook-Off didn't end there.

"After we won the cook-off, business at the restaurant has never been the same," said Karstrom. "More and more customers were requesting our chowder. It got to the point where we had to upgrade the kitchen to keep up with the demand."

What makes Tiki's chowder stand out?

"It has a spicy kick,” she said. “We also put a lot of clams and bacon into the recipe, which makes it meatier than most chowder. The recipe is actually my mom's, so I am very proud of it."

On Saturday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., restaurants from all over the Oregon coast will compete for the title of best chowder and the People's Choice Award. Attendees can vote for their favorite chowder, and help decide which restaurants will take home top honors. Enjoy craft beer and wine on Saturday from Rusty Truck Brewing while listening to live music from the June Rushing Band and the Ivie-Meziere Trio. Local clamming and crabbing expert Bill Lackner will be on-site to teach you how to catch your dinner.

Bring the kids on Sunday, November 15 from 11am to 3pm and celebrate Native American Heritage Month courtesy of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Tribal entertainment will take place throughout the day. And don’t worry, there will still be plenty of chowder to sample!

Admission to the cook-off is $5 for a one-day pass, which includes a tasting size portion of each chowder and unlimited access to daily entertainment and activities. On both days, desserts and sweets are available for purchase from local vendors.

The Lincoln City Culinary Center hosts four annual cook-offs: Jambalaya, Fish Taco, Wild Mushroom, and Chowder, each featuring some of the best chefs in the Pacific Northwest. For more information about the Chowder Cook-Off, contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

