Oregon and Coast Range Travel Weather: Chilly Change, Some Snow

Published 11/28/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – After a relatively nice weekend and pleasant travel conditions around the state and to the Oregon coast, travelers returning from Thanksgiving festivities on Sunday may encounter some amounts of snow in the coast range. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling the end of the holiday weekend “tricky travel” through the Cascade passes.

The NWS said a significant change is coming to Oregon, expected to begin on the latter part of the Thanksgiving weekend. A very cold weather system will begin moving into the Pacific Northwest region, bringing snow to the Cascade passes and perhaps even the coast range. Plenty of rain will be hitting the lower elevations.

“The most likely time frame for snow to begin is Sunday later afternoon, though it could start sooner,” the NWS said.

This cold weather system is expected to bring snow levels down to 1,000 to 500 feet, which could even spell snow for the West Hills Portland, and most likely some snow in the mid to upper elevations of the Oregon coast range. This could create some travel hazards for those returning from the beaches on Sunday.

The NWS maintains this is not for certain as there may not be enough moisture to bring snow down to lower levels, and any sticking snow would would be confined to higher hills and maybe the upper elevations of the coast range.

It's more likely the coast range would not see any snow until Monday morning, however, according to the NWS.

Still, the agency did issue some travel advisories.

“Friday and Saturday appear to be better travel days than Sunday for those returning home from the holiday weekend,” the NWS said. “Travelers are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts closely, particularly if planning travel over the Cascades on Sunday.”

This could affect return travel along Highway 26 (Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Seaside), Highway 6 (from Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City), Highway 18 (from Lincoln City, Depoe Bay) and Highway 20 (Newport, Waldport, Yachats).

