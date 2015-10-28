Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Big Wet Change for Oregon, Coastline, Portland This Weekend

Published 10/28/2015 at 6:10 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff



(Oregon Coast) - A big wet and breezy change is coming Friday and Saturday for Portland, the Oregon coast and other parts of northwest Oregon. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said one to three inches of rain will hit the Oregon coast while somewhat lesser amounts will also put a dampener on Halloween.

The NWS said a warm front pushes into the region on Friday, then shifting north and pulling a lot of rain in behind it.

“This will leave northwest Oregon and southwest Washington under mild but breezy conditions with occasional light rain,” the NWS said.

The there is part two: a cold front will slowly sink into the area from the west on Saturday, pulling another axis of even heavier rain over southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Another two to four inches of rain may drench the coastline, coast range and the Cascades, while inland areas like Portland, Salem or Silverton will be getting about an inch or so.

Winds along the coast over the weekend are described as “breezy” in the NWS forecasts but little other information is given (although they are calling for 24 mph winds on the beaches on Friday).

The NWS warns these conditions will be more of a problem inland, where leaves cover the street. When mixed with lots of rain, some street flooding will occur and motorists should be cautious. Bicyclists will be in greater danger.

For the Oregon coast, it simply means more rain than usual and some wind. However, ocean swells are expected to rise near 15 feet on Sunday, which could provide for lots of storm-like wave viewing. More Oregon Coast Weather.









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 