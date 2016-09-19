Oregon Coast Hwy Latest: Should One Beach Change Its Name?

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 09/19/2016 at 5:21 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Agate Beach in Newport

(Newport, Oregon) – A major development this week for the Newport area of the central Oregon coast: there is a proposal to change the name of a beach access in town. (Above: Agate Beach in Newport).

The Oregon Transportation Commission is now considering a proposal to change of the name of Newport's Agate Beach Wayside to the Ernest Bloch Memorial Wayside, in honor of the famed composer who lived in that area. The Ernest Bloch Legacy Project created the proposal.

This wayside is located a few hundred feet from the home where the Blochs lived near NW Lighthouse Drive and U.S. 101. This does not mean Agate Beach in general would change its name.

Bloch was a Swiss-born American composer who gained recognition worldwide for his musical accomplishments. After traveling the world, Bloch and his wife became U.S. citizens and settled in Agate Beach in 1941. Bloch continued to compose, creating nearly a third of his overall work in Agate Beach. The name change was proposed to honor Bloch’s contributions, which have had a lasting historical impact on Oregon.

If approved, the Ernest Bloch Memorial currently located at the City of Newport’s Performing Arts Center will be moved to the wayside.

The Ernest Bloch Legacy Project provided evidence of local support for the naming, including letters of support from legislators, a county commissioner, the City of Newport, a number of symphonies, and others.

If you would like to make comment on this proposed name change, send an e-mail to otcadmin@odot.state.or.us or a letter to Oregon Transportation Commission, 355 Capitol St NE MS 11, Salem, OR 97301 by September 30.

