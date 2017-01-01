Central Oregon Coast Tour: Virtual Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Seal Rock, Waldport, Yachats, Florence and in Between

Lincoln City
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery
An enormous stretch of pristine sands at Lincoln City, the ghost forests of Neskowin, Cascade Head, and 100's photos and beach details of Taft, DeLake, Wecoma, Nelscott and more.

 

Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay
A spouting horn downtown, towering Cape Foulweather, soft sands of Gleneden Beach, enticing hidden cliff views and 100's of travel tips, photos of the Depoe Bay area.

 


Newport
Miles of untouched sands, the historic Bayfront and Nye Beach, two lighthouses, rough and rugged scenery and cushy, upscale civilization - all in deep detail.

 


Waldport / Seal Rock
Sandy stretches of incredible beauty, the jagged basalt wonders of Seal Rocks, Waldport's bay and downtown, and bundles of lovely secrets.

 


Yachats
Where wild wave drama and craggy structures meet the many modern pleasures of Yachats, the 804 Trail, some spouting action - all deeply documented and detailed.

 


Upper Lane County
Some 25 miles of incredible (and often unpopulated) beaches and cliffside drives between Yachats and Florence, including Cape Perpetua, Cook's Chasm, Strawberry Hill, Bob Creek, Stonefield and bundles of secrets.

 


Florence
A stunninglighthouse, the stately bayfront and miles and miles of fluffy dunes - all around Florence.

 

 

Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events

History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events

Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter. Lincoln City events

Central Oregon Coast Holiday Events Highlight History, Ocean Protection
Two particularly cheerful and relevant holiday parties are coming up. Newport events

Lincoln City's Holiday Fest Kick-Off a Central Oregon Coast Favorite
One central Oregon coast town really starts to light up for the holidays on November 25 and 26. Lincoln City events

Trick or Treating and a Central Oregon Coast Ghost Fest
One at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the other at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Newport events

Psychedelic Kites Dominate Skies at Central Oregon Coast Festival
October 1 and 2 marks the return of the Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival. Lincoln City events

Cajoling Gypsy Jazz, Django-Style, Comes to Central Oregon Coast
One exotic form of music this next week: a hefty dose of gypsy jazz, a la Django Reinhardt. Lincoln City events

Oregon Coast Hwy Latest: Should One Beach Access Change Its Name?
One development this week for the Newport area of the central Oregon coast

Water Warning for Oregon Coast's Nye Beach; Traffic Closures Hwy 20
One popular beach on the central Oregon coast is now under a water warning

Two Astounding Rarities in the Depoe Bay Area of Central Oregon Coast
Things you can't see anywhere else.

Historic Ship Propeller Joins Central Oregon Coast Museum's Landscape
A solid steel, 14-foot diameter, 7-ton propeller has found its home at Newport's Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Newport, attractions

Taft's Sand Castle Contest Livens up Central Oregon Coast in August
The 13th is the day that boasts the Taft Beach Sandcastle Contest. Lincoln City events

Workshop Prepares for Stunning Solar Eclipse on Central Oregon Coast in 2017
A group called Multiverse hosts an educational workshop on the total solar eclipse in Lincoln City

Central Oregon Coast Program Helps You Buy the Freshest Seafood
Shop on the Dock returns to the central Oregon coast town of Newport this summer. Newport events

Secret Garden Tour and More Photo Hiking Clinics on Central Oregon Coast
Secret Garden Tour of Otter Rock and more hiking / photography clinics happening in Lincoln City. Depoe Bay events, Lincoln City events

Oregon Coast Citizen Science Day and Talk on Tsunami Debris
The weekend of June 24 and 25 will be a special weekend on the central Oregon coast that's entirely devoted to the Otter Rock Marine Reserve. Depoe Bay events

 

 

 

 

 

 

 