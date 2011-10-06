Central Oregon Coast Events for July, Early Summer

Published 06/10/2011

Yachats

(Newport, Oregon) – July events on the central Oregon coast, including Florence, Yachats, Waldport, Newport and Depoe Bay. It’s the beginning of summer, and there’s plenty not just for Independence Day celebrations, but the whole month is full of outdoor and entertainment events.

Florence

July 3. Art Fest. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 6. Great Shakes on the Pacific Northwest. Could the earthquake and tsunami that happened in Japan happen here? Join earthquake and tsunami guru James Roddey and local preparedness experts for a fun and informative evening all about getting ready for “The Big One.” 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 16. Van Fans Ice Cream Social. Help raise funds for the Florence Van, which provides transport for cancer patients. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Yachats, Waldport

Near Yachats

July 3. Annual July 3 Fireworks in Waldport. Waldport, Oregon.

July 3 – 5: Florence, Oregon Independence Day Celebrations. Three days of music, parades, fireworks and fun in Old Town and other parts of the area. Florence, Oregon.

July 4. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. West Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade and Fireworks Show. Fun, whimsical, low-tech la de da Parade at noon. Fireworks at sundown over Yachats Bay. Yachats, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Pie and Ice Cream Social. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Yachats Commons. West Fourth and Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

July 4. Annual Duck for Kids Race. Sponsor a duck for $5 or 3 ducks for $10. 2:30 p.m. Yachats State Scenic Area at the Yachats River Bridge. Yachats, Oregon.

July 8-10. 31st Annual Yachats Music Festival. Four Seasons Arts presents its annual classical music program in Yachats. This magnificent music festival includes three days of cameo performances by 20 to 25 major classical artists. Tickets are available online or may be purchased in Yachats at the Adobe Resort or the Yachats Visitors Center. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon. 510-845-4444. fsarts.org.

July 8-10. Yachats Arts Guild Summer Gallery. A wide variety of artwork from the guild will be shown in Room 8. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Artist reception Friday 3-5 p.m. Yachats Commons. West Fifth and Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 1-800-929-0477.

July 9. Ahoy! Yachats Lions Annual Fish Fry. Meal includes deep fried fish with baked beans, coleslaw, garlic bread and drink. $10 for persons 12 and older. $6 under 12. Home made pie $3 per slice. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Yachats Commons Picnic Shelter. Yachats Commons. West Fifth and Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

Newport, Depoe Bay

Every Friday. Artisans Market. Enjoy local artisan offerings in Nye Beach. Choose from jewelry, clothing, photographs, watercolors, stained glass, tie dye, garden art, and much more. 1-5 p.m. Newport, Oregon. nyecottage.com.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local organic growers, market gardeners and green thumbs bring their fresh produce to the market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Hwy 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. newportfarmersmarket.org.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

July 2. Breakfast with the Sharks. Learn all about the sharks of the Oregon coast and the Pacific Ocean from aquarium staff in this fascinating 1.5 hour educational event. Price includes a hearty breakfast catered by the aquarium’s South Beach Grill. 8-9:30 a.m. $30 members, $35 non-members. Reservations are required by calling 541-867-3474, Ext. 2313. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

July 2. Newport Clambake and Seafood BBQ. This is a family event with food, horse drawn wagon rides, art activities, arts, crafts, and live music held at the Nye Beach Turnaround. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.nyebeach.org.

July 3. Boiler Bay Fireworks Display. Starts at dusk. Some commuter buses. Best areas to view are just north of town or just south. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

July 4. Yaquina Bay Fireworks. Watch the sky light up over Yaquina Bay. 9:30 – 11 p.m. Newport, Oregon

July 8-10. Lincoln County Fair. Family fun at the 103rd annual county fair. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 633 N.E. Third St. Newport, Oregon.

July 9. Sea Squirts: Fast and Slow. Learn how animals move by darting through the ocean like a shark and crawling as slow as a sea star on the rocks! Registration deadline is one week prior to the program date. Ages 2-3. $15 per adult/child pair for members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

July 9. Nye Beach Second Saturday Stroll. Wine tasting, food specials, art demos, chalk art, and special discounts will be featured. Musicians and street performers will be sharing their talents. In the Nye Beach District. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

July 16. Bay City Cruisers 27th Annual Classic Car Show. This classic car show is open to all vehicles, including trucks, hotrods, muscle cars, lowriders, tuner cars, and motorcycles. Registration at 8 a.m. Awards at 3 p.m. Newport Elks Lodge. 45 S.E. John Moore Dr. Newport, Oregon.

July 16. Flock of Fledglings: Whoa, Whales! Some gray whales spend their summer in our very own ocean backyard. Learn about these magnificent giants of the sea. Registration deadline is one week prior to the program date. Ages 4-5. $25 per child for members, $30 per child for non-members. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

July 16. Yo-Pros Amazing Race. Teams of two solve clues at eight secret locations, complete challenges, and race through Newport. Teams must be 18 years or older. Call 541-265-8801 to register. Starts at 8 a.m. at Rogue Ales Brewers on the Bay. 2320 OSU Drive. Newport, Oregon. www.newportchamber.org/amazing-race.htm.

July 21. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30 - 10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

July 23. Barrel To Keg Relay: Philomath to Newport. A relay race presented by Harris Bridge Vineyard and Rogue Ales, and benefiting Community Services Consortium. Start at Harris Bridge Vineyard. Philomath, Oregon. Finish at Rogue Brewery. Newport, Oregon. website here.

July 23-24. Nye Beach Bead Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Over 20 artists will be on site to sell beads, stone, jewelry, local lapidary pieces, dichroic glass, handmade glass beads, and much more. Newport, Oregon. www.nyecottage.com.

