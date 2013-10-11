Central Oregon Coast Birding Events, Talk on Titanic

Published 11/10/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – There's a whole lotta science going on in Newport in the coming two weeks, starting off with a talk on the Titanic and then some engaging birding events that include a field trip. (Above: Boiler Bay, near Depoe Bay).

Ocean explorer Captain Don Walsh appears at the Hatfield Marine Science Center on Tuesday, November 12 to talk about the Titanic. He will hold court inside the Hatfield's auditorium, with the presentation called Lunch on Board the Titanic - Two Miles Deep in the Atlantic.

Captain Don Walsh talks about the Titanic in Newport on Tuesday.

Famous for his dive to the deepest point of the world's oceans with Jacques Piccard aboard the bathyscaphe Trieste in 1960, Captain Don Walsh's expertise spans the fields of ocean research, engineering, exploration and policy. He will share his experience diving on the RMS Titanic in the MIR submersible, and other adventures from a lifetime of ocean exploration. The talk is at 6:30pm and is free and open to the public.

There is an extra talk earlier in the day at 3:30 p.m. called Going the Last Seven Miles - Looking Backwards at the Future. Capt. Walsh will give a research talk in the same auditorium earlier in the day - Going the Last Seven Miles - Looking Backwards at the Future. This talk at 3:30pm is also free and open to the public.

The OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center is at 2030 SE Marine Science drive. For more information, contact maryann.bozza@oregonstate.edu or call 541-867-0234 or see HMSC's blog, Currents, http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/currents/

Thursday, November 21 brings Bori Olla to Newport with "Fish Tales and More On and Around the Coral Reefs of Bonaire."

In this twelfth of a series of videos on the coral reefs of Bonaire, which is 65 miles north of Venezuela (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bonaire), marine scientist Bori Olla presents and discusses behavior and natural history of a variety of fish and invertebrate species.

Coral reefs are the “rain forests” of the sea providing a foundation for a vast diversity of species. However, the opportunities to directly experience healthy coral reefs are rapidly fading. Bonaire’s reefs, while not immune to these changes, are nonetheless in better condition than most other reefs in the Caribbean. The presentation will center on often overlooked species, their behaviors and the relationship of these to a tropical coral reefs ecosystem.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway ) in north Newport. The PUD is on the west side of the Highway between Whaler's Village and Atonement Lutheran Church. Cost is free and it's open to the general public. For more info, call 541-265-2965.

Saturday, November 23 brings a "Birding Field Trip to Boiler Bay" to the central Oregon coast. Darrel Faxon will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot for Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, just north of Depoe Bay. There is no fee to use this viewpoint. Please dress or bring clothes for variable weather.

During the two hour field trip, which is free and open to the public, participants will search the wind and waves for seabirds including Common and Pacific Loons, Western Grebes, Surf Scoters, and more. For more information call 541-961-1307.

