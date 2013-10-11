Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Central Oregon Coast Birding Events, Talk on Titanic

Published 11/10/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – There's a whole lotta science going on in Newport in the coming two weeks, starting off with a talk on the Titanic and then some engaging birding events that include a field trip. (Above: Boiler Bay, near Depoe Bay).

Ocean explorer Captain Don Walsh appears at the Hatfield Marine Science Center on Tuesday, November 12 to talk about the Titanic. He will hold court inside the Hatfield's auditorium, with the presentation called Lunch on Board the Titanic - Two Miles Deep in the Atlantic.

Captain Don Walsh talks about the Titanic in Newport on Tuesday.

Famous for his dive to the deepest point of the world's oceans with Jacques Piccard aboard the bathyscaphe Trieste in 1960, Captain Don Walsh's expertise spans the fields of ocean research, engineering, exploration and policy. He will share his experience diving on the RMS Titanic in the MIR submersible, and other adventures from a lifetime of ocean exploration. The talk is at 6:30pm and is free and open to the public.

There is an extra talk earlier in the day at 3:30 p.m. called Going the Last Seven Miles - Looking Backwards at the Future. Capt. Walsh will give a research talk in the same auditorium earlier in the day - Going the Last Seven Miles - Looking Backwards at the Future. This talk at 3:30pm is also free and open to the public.

The OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center is at 2030 SE Marine Science drive. For more information, contact maryann.bozza@oregonstate.edu or call 541-867-0234 or see HMSC's blog, Currents, http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/currents/

Thursday, November 21 brings Bori Olla to Newport with "Fish Tales and More On and Around the Coral Reefs of Bonaire."

In this twelfth of a series of videos on the coral reefs of Bonaire, which is 65 miles north of Venezuela (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bonaire), marine scientist Bori Olla presents and discusses behavior and natural history of a variety of fish and invertebrate species.

Coral reefs are the “rain forests” of the sea providing a foundation for a vast diversity of species. However, the opportunities to directly experience healthy coral reefs are rapidly fading. Bonaire’s reefs, while not immune to these changes, are nonetheless in better condition than most other reefs in the Caribbean. The presentation will center on often overlooked species, their behaviors and the relationship of these to a tropical coral reefs ecosystem.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway ) in north Newport. The PUD is on the west side of the Highway between Whaler's Village and Atonement Lutheran Church. Cost is free and it's open to the general public. For more info, call 541-265-2965.

Saturday, November 23 brings a "Birding Field Trip to Boiler Bay" to the central Oregon coast. Darrel Faxon will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot for Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, just north of Depoe Bay. There is no fee to use this viewpoint. Please dress or bring clothes for variable weather.

During the two hour field trip, which is free and open to the public, participants will search the wind and waves for seabirds including Common and Pacific Loons, Western Grebes, Surf Scoters, and more. For more information call 541-961-1307.

More about Newport below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Science Pub and Birding Adventures on Oregon Coast
Birds in Newport and a Science Pub in Pacific City
Hot on Oregon Coast: Clamming, Crabbing, Whales, Agates
Good news for crabbing and clamming, while whales, birds and agates are the sizzling hot attractions
Surprising Creatures of N. Oregon Coast's Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach
Take a close look at the amazing birds of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock, with a talk given on January 13. Cannon Beach events
Central Oregon Coast Birds and Wildlife Events
One is a presentation on some wildlife; and the other a field trip to look for birds. Lincoln City events, Newport events
Shorebird Festival Returns to Southern Oregon Coast in September
Tens of thousands of shorebirds migrate along the Oregon coast in the fall, using beaches and estuaries as stopover habitat

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

 

 