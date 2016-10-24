Yachats Celtic Music Festival Brings Dance, Whiskey, Mystery to Oregon Coast As Well

(Yachats, Oregon) – The 16th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival will bring a hefty dose of ancient and effervescent U.K culture to the Oregon coast, coming November 11 to 13. The full schedule is now set, featuring more than a dozen musical acts, workshops, presentations, Ceili and Morris dances, jam sessions, beer and whiskey tastings. Also new this year: a Celtic themed Mystery Game.

Chessboxer will be the headlining act this year. Some of the other performers at the 2016 festival are The Fire, Biddy on the Bench, Toad in the Hole, Connla’s Well, and Terry Trenholm.

Based out of Tennessee, ChessBoxer is comprised of Matt Menefee on banjo, Ross Holmes on violin and Royal Masat on upright bass. Menefee and Holmes were founding members of the progressive acoustic band Cadillac Sky, while collectively the three musicians have performed with Mumford & Sons, Bruce Hornsby, Alison Krauss and Old Crow Medicine Show among many others.

Before arriving in Yachats, they will be backing up Greg Allman in New York.

Although rooted in a time-honored string band sound, ChessBoxer subtly push musical boundaries. Their interest in symphonic music can be heard on tracks like “Calon Lan” and “I Can’t Tell My Secret Weapon” where they’ve condensed orchestrated musical ideas down to three instruments. On more traditional leaning material like “The Devil and Sally Jones” and “Bacon,” they achieve elegance, but retain a spirited earthiness.

Their technical form and knowledge of melodic structure results in beautiful instrumental compositions. The band describes them as “stories that evolve with each performance.” The band is known for inspired original pieces to traditional tunes performed with elegance and fire.

Chessboxer has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Glastonbury Fest, Bonnaroo, Red Rocks, The Gorge, Letterman, Leno, around the world, and now Yachats.

Friday and Saturday feature the Piper on the Point at Yachats Scenic Recreation Area at sunset, as if to ground you that this is the Oregon coast and not Scotland or Wales. This is held indoors in case of inclement weather. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Tickets are now on sale for the Yachats Celtic Music Festival, available at www.Brownpapertickets.com. Ticket options include an all-weekend pass for $95, or single concert or night concerts passes from $15 to $35. Venues vary and include Yachats Commons, Drift Inn, Little Log Church and others. Tickets are available locally at Yachats Mercantile 541-547-3060. www.Yachatscelticmusicfestival.org.



Ticket Options, $95.00 All Events Pass. Admittance to ALL Events during the festival. PLUS,the first 72 purchased include option to choose reserved seats for Friday and Saturday night shows. Must be same seats each evening. Does not reserve seats for Saturday daytime events. Friday: $35.00 Friday Night Concerts. 7 p.m. Yachats Commons Chessboxer, The Fire, Biddy on the Bench. Saturday: $35.00 All Day Events 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Events held at Little Log Church, Commons, or 501 Bldg. Concerts and workshops $15, Saturday Single Day Event. Entry to an individual daytime concert or workshop. $35.Saturday Night Concerts. 7 p.m. Chessboxer, Connla’s Well, Doodad Shanty Boys, Terry Trenholm. All Sunday Events FREE - All Festival Jams FREE - No single act night concerts ticket option. FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11, 2016 Meet and Greet 4:00Pm – 6 PM Yachats Commons

Mystery Game sign up 4:00- 6:30 PM Yachats Commons

Piper On The Point 5:52 Sunset Yachats State Recreation Area *

Hammer and Whistles 6:00 Yachats Commons Lobby

Biddy on The Bench 7:00 – 7:45 Yachats Commons Main Stage

The Fire 8:00 – 8:45 Yachats Commons Main Stage

Chessboxer 9:00 – 11:00 Yachats Commons Main Stage

Celtic Music 6:30 – 9:00 Drift Inn

Celtic Music 5:30 – 7:00 Yachats Brewing and Farmstore SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12 Mystery Game 9AM – 6 PM Around Town

Mary Grace, Harp 8:00 – 9:00 AM Overleaf Lodge

Workshop Pennywhistle 9:00 AM – 9:45AM Yachats Commons

Jam Session All Welcome 10:00AM–3:00PM Drift Inn

CafeCeltic Spirituality Workshop Mary Grace 10:00 AM Little Log Church

The Fire 11:00AM- 12:30 PM Little Log Church

Lynn Berg Presentation "The Violin" 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Little Log Church

Tim Birr Presentation Francis O'Neill w/ Jenn Sordyl 3:00PM –3:45 PM Little Log Church

Morris Dancing Workshop 10:00AM-11:00AM Yachats Commons

Two Rivers Morris Dance 11:00 AM-11:45AM Yachats Commons

Biddy on the Bench 12:00PM -12:45PM Commons Main Stage

Sassafras 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM Commons Main Stage

Toad in the Hole 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM Commons Main Stage

The Fire 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM Commons Main Stage

Jam Session All Welcome 3:00PM – 5:45 PM 501 Building

Whiskey Tasting 3:15 PM – 5:00 PM Drift Inn

RicMorrison Bodhran Workshop 4:00 PM– 4:45 PM Little Log Church

Doo Dad Shanty Boys 5:00 PM – 5:45 PM Little Log Church

Celtic Music 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Yachats Brewing and Farmstore

Celtic Music 6:30 – 9:00 PM Drift Inn

Piper on the Point 5:52 PM Sunset Yachats State Rec. Area *

Hammer and Whistles 6:00 PM Commons

Terry Trenholm7:00 PM Commons Main Stage

Doodad Shanty Boys 7:25 PM Commons main Stage

Connla’s Well 8:00 PM Commons Main Stage

Chessboxer 9:00 PM Commons Main Stage SUNDAY NOVEMBER 13 Mystery Game Reveal 12:00 Noon Commons

Mary Grace Harp 8:00 AM Overleaf Lodge

Celtic Music 8:00 AM Drift Inn Two Rivers Morris Dance 10:00 AM Commons

Jam Session 11AM - 1PM Commons Ceili Workshop and Dance 1:00 PM - 3:00PM Commons

All times and acts subject to change. We will do our best to honor these start times.

* In the rare chance the weather is inappropriate for outdoor performing, our piper may play in the Yachats Commons Picnic Shelter.









