World Class Celtic Group Performs N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/14/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Some world-class Celtic music is coming to the north Oregon coast at the end of the month, with the trio The Press Gang performing in Manzanita's Hoffman Center on October 30.

It's an evening of a bold new sound in that genre, fusing the talents of squeezebox player Christian “Junior” Stevens, fiddler Alden Robinson, and guitarist Owen Marshall into a high-octane musical partnership. The trio blends their skill and fluency in traditional Irish music with their curiosity and aptitude for other styles, and the joy that these musicians take from playing music with each other shines brightly, both in recordings and on stage.

It promises to be an engaging evening with the already atmospheric north Oregon providing a perfect backdrop to the gig. Seating is limited. Advance tickets are available at littlesearecords.com/concerts.

What you wind up with is a unique sound; at once energetic and sensitive, innovative and reverent. Their debut CD, released in the spring of 2010 is described as a generous helping of Irish tunes spiced with Appalachian music and original compositions, and it allowed the Press Gang to leave their mark on the storied New England Irish music scene. Their upcoming new album The Happy Days of Youth promises to pick up where they left off and delve further into this very living and breathing tradition.

Christian “Junior” Stevens has become an influential member of the Irish Traditional Music community in America; particularly in New England where his proficiency at such a young age on both concertina and accordion was nothing short of phenomenal. Gracing stages across the country with some of the most talented artists in the world, he is an in-demand performer and teacher with a dedicated following.

Alden Robinson learned the fiddle as a child in coastal Maine, and quickly became recognizable as a new voice in Irish-American fiddle music. He has become a staple of the traditional music scene in New England where he continues to inspire his peers and audiences alike at festivals and sessions. Alden continues to travel throughout the U.S. and Ireland to expand his already impressive repertoire - much to the delight of audiences and students of the craft from coast to coast.

Multi-instrumentalist Owen Marshall is one of the most highly sought-after accompanist in the United States. With his unique sense of harmony and rhythm, he has traveled and performed all over the world with many of the top acts in traditional music. A demanding schedule doesn’t interfere with his pursuit of new and innovative sounds as a bedrock accompanist with a style that never grows stale. For more information visit pressgangmusic.com.

The Press Gang performs at 7 p.m. $15 general admission; $7 children 10 and under when accompanied by an adult. Advance tickets at www.littlesearecords.com/concerts. The Hoffman Center is at 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon.

