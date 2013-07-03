|
Colorful Celtic Celebration in Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast
Published
03/07/2013
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the luck of the Irish on the central Oregon coast, as one venue in Lincoln City celebrates St. Patty's a day early with the “Celtic Music and Dance” event on March 16.
The spirited celebration features the Molly Malone Irish Dancers of the Yeates Academy, Salem, and a duo called “The McG's” (guitarist Sean McGowan and fiddler Hannah McGowan) – a show which opens José Solano's Spring 2013 World Music Series at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The Yeates Academy is Oregon's longest running Irish dance school and has produced many champion Irish dancers during its 35-year history in Oregon. World qualifier champion dancer Meaghan Feeback and champion dancers Tess O'Halloran and Amelia Douglas are featured performers with the Irish dance troupe.
Audiences can expect fabulously intricate rhythmic footwork, and colorful costumes.
Complementing the Irish dancers will be the traditional tunes and Celtic music the McG’s. This duo features the sensational 19-year-old fiddler Hannah McGowan, performing Celtic, old-time, and bluegrass music. She’s been playing the violin since she was 5, but she also plays the piano and flute, and even sings. She loves to tear into a good Irish jig but you'll love the way she puts on a waltz. Hannah is encouraged and accompanied by her father Sean.
Bring your dancing shoes, or just sit and listen. For this St. Patrick’s Day celebration, one day early, the dance floor will be open.
The performance will begin at 7 pm on Saturday, March 16 (St. Patrick’s Day Eve, one might say). Tickets are $13 in advanced and $15 at the door, with reserved up-front table seating $15 (sold in advance only). There will be a light hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar, serving wine and beer.
For tickets, drop by the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101, or call the center at 541-994-9994. Leave a message, and a box office volunteer will call back to confirm.
José Solano's Spring 2013 World Music Series will continue next month, with performances of Indonesian Gamelan orchestra and shadow puppets, Saturday, April 13. The calendar also includes the LCCC’s second Cinco de Mayo Festival with a Charro equestrian exhibition, Sunday, May 5, and the Lamaie Naki Quartet with Brazilian bossa nova, Portugese fado, Sephardic, Spanish, and Middle Eastern music, on June 8.
The World Music Series is sponsored by a grant from the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau, through the Visitor Development Fund. The lodging sponsor is Westover Inns, the parent company for the Pelican Shores, Shoalwater Inn and the Looking Glass Inn, all in Lincoln City.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center offers performances, fine arts, art classes and visitor information inside the Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Other upcoming events include the return of cellist Third Seven on March 15, a Coffee Concert featuring tenor Bob Herman on March 17, and the second Festival of Illusions during Spring Break, March 26-30.
More about lodging and places to stay in Lincoln City below, as well as the Lincoln City Virtual Tour.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
Lincoln City Virtual Tour
|
Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour - Beaches, Attractions, and I...
Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the 'Corridor of Mystery,' Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, landmarks - in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, photos
LINCOLN CITY - Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City
At the very northern end of town, between the casino and Road's End State Park, look for the sign pointing to NW 50th amidst the placid neighborhoods
Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.
Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration
The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits
Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves
The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather
NORTH OF LINCOLN CITY - WINEMA BEACH (Secret Spot)
This is an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot, a rock climber's paradise and a playground of endless sand
Entrance to Neskowin Beach - VIRTUAL TOUR OF LINCOLN CITY and THE CORRIDOR OF...
At MP 98, the picturesque and engaging village of Neskowin is largely comprised of a few condominiums, a golf course, a couple of businesses and a smattering of charming little homes.
LINCOLN CITY - Cascade Head, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
Take Three Rocks Road to one of the major trailheads for Cascade Head, or find some along that "corridor of mystery" where the road winds and turns beneath thick forestland
LINCOLN CITY - Road's End, Wizard Rock, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The cliff, across the Siletz River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock
Hidden Spot in NW Lincoln City, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
More beachy fun abounds at this insanely pretty place - a hidden spot at the northwest end of Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Beach Access - End of NW 40th
The beach, like all of Lincoln City's, is one big stretch of sand and loose sandstone cliffs
Grace Hammond Access - Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The Grace Hammond wayside features a small parking lot, taking perhaps five vehicles, and a handicap accessible ramp
LINCOLN CITY - Long, Long Stairway at NW 21st, and NW 26th Access
One of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st
D River Wayside View Point, Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
When sundown comes, this place is a popular spot for just about everyone to park and see the cosmic show
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour - Access at SW 11th
It?s the last beach for a while on this southern part of Lincoln City because the cliffs take over and don?t allow you access
LINCOLN CITY - Nelscott District and Beaches
TThe Nelscott area lies just north of the enormous Inn at Spanish Head, including a large bluff that?s been turned into a winding street full of beautiful homes
Taft and Siletz Bay, Seals and Wildlife, LIncoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
On the beach at the northern end of Siletz Bay, there is a bend just before you enter the bay and the community of Taft
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration
Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches.
Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast
Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964; before then it was simply a long stretch of sandy beach north of Depoe Bay dotted by several smaller villages, with names like Wecoma, Taft and Nelscott
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|