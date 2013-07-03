Colorful Celtic Celebration in Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

Published 03/07/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the luck of the Irish on the central Oregon coast, as one venue in Lincoln City celebrates St. Patty's a day early with the “Celtic Music and Dance” event on March 16.

The spirited celebration features the Molly Malone Irish Dancers of the Yeates Academy, Salem, and a duo called “The McG's” (guitarist Sean McGowan and fiddler Hannah McGowan) – a show which opens José Solano's Spring 2013 World Music Series at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

The Yeates Academy is Oregon's longest running Irish dance school and has produced many champion Irish dancers during its 35-year history in Oregon. World qualifier champion dancer Meaghan Feeback and champion dancers Tess O'Halloran and Amelia Douglas are featured performers with the Irish dance troupe.

Audiences can expect fabulously intricate rhythmic footwork, and colorful costumes.

Complementing the Irish dancers will be the traditional tunes and Celtic music the McG’s. This duo features the sensational 19-year-old fiddler Hannah McGowan, performing Celtic, old-time, and bluegrass music. She’s been playing the violin since she was 5, but she also plays the piano and flute, and even sings. She loves to tear into a good Irish jig but you'll love the way she puts on a waltz. Hannah is encouraged and accompanied by her father Sean.

Bring your dancing shoes, or just sit and listen. For this St. Patrick’s Day celebration, one day early, the dance floor will be open.

The performance will begin at 7 pm on Saturday, March 16 (St. Patrick’s Day Eve, one might say). Tickets are $13 in advanced and $15 at the door, with reserved up-front table seating $15 (sold in advance only). There will be a light hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar, serving wine and beer.

For tickets, drop by the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101, or call the center at 541-994-9994. Leave a message, and a box office volunteer will call back to confirm.

José Solano's Spring 2013 World Music Series will continue next month, with performances of Indonesian Gamelan orchestra and shadow puppets, Saturday, April 13. The calendar also includes the LCCC’s second Cinco de Mayo Festival with a Charro equestrian exhibition, Sunday, May 5, and the Lamaie Naki Quartet with Brazilian bossa nova, Portugese fado, Sephardic, Spanish, and Middle Eastern music, on June 8.

The World Music Series is sponsored by a grant from the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau, through the Visitor Development Fund. The lodging sponsor is Westover Inns, the parent company for the Pelican Shores, Shoalwater Inn and the Looking Glass Inn, all in Lincoln City.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center offers performances, fine arts, art classes and visitor information inside the Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Other upcoming events include the return of cellist Third Seven on March 15, a Coffee Concert featuring tenor Bob Herman on March 17, and the second Festival of Illusions during Spring Break, March 26-30.

