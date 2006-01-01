Huge Birding Fest Covers Most of Central Oregon Coast

Published 04/25/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – Saturday, May 10 will be big on birds on the central Oregon coast, as much of Lincoln County celebrates “Why Birds Matter.”

Throughout the central Oregon coast – from Cape Perpetua by Yachats, beaches near Waldport and much of Newport – bird walks and family-friendly activities will be hosted at an array of coastal locales from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome, and many activities will be offered in Spanish and English. Visitors will enjoy unique opportunities to witness local and migratory birds in their native habitats and to get involved with helping birds and learn about the invaluable services birds provide.

Activities start at 11 a.m. and to until 3 p.m. The following sites will offer a variety of hands-on activities: Beaver Creek State Natural Area near Waldport, Beverly Beach State Park at Newport, Cape Perpetua National Scenic Area near Yachats, and Newport hotspots Hatfield Marine Science Center, Oregon Coast Aquarium and Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. For a complete list of the activities visit: http://springbirdblitz.wordpress.com/. Most of the events are free and open to the public.

The guided bird walks feature local experts taking you along the coast. The schedule includes:

7 a.m. withMarsh, Woodland and Meadow Bird Walk at Beaver Creek State Natural Area. 9 a.m. brings Birds of Lincoln City Open Spaces Walk, Audubon Society of Lincoln City.

9 a.m. also features the Beginner’s Marsh, Woodland and Meadow Bird Walk, at Beaver Creek State Natural Area.

At 11:30 a.m. it's Beginning Birding and Naturescaping Walk, at Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. At 11:30 a.m. is the Shorebird and Estuary Walk at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

The Seabird Watches at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area starts at 3 p.m.

Birds Talks: Learn more about some of the migratory birds found on the Oregon coast.

10:45 a.m. “Adaptations and lifestyles of shorebirds and seabirds” at Oregon Coast Aquarium. 1:30 p.m. brings “Wisdom of the Albatross,” Hatfield Marine Science Center, featuring Rob Suryan. 1:30 p.m. “Bird Migration on the Oregon Coast,” Cape Perpetua Scenic Area,* Anne Caples.

2:30 p.m. “Adaptations and lifestyles of shorebirds and seabirds,” Oregon Coast Aquarium. 3 p.m. “Common Migrant & Resident Birds,” Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, with Lori G. Robertson. Entrance or parking fee required.

The Spring Bird Blitz is part of International Migratory Bird Day, a global campaign to inspire people of all ages to get outdoors, learn about birds, and take part in their conservation. Environment for the Americas, the home of International Migratory Bird Day, connects educators, festival organizers, and birders by providing information and educational materials about birds and bird conservation from Canada to South America. To find out more about Environment for the Americas and International Migratory Bird Day events, please visit www.birdday.org.

