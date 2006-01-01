Yoga Festival and a Trip to Italy on N. Oregon Coast

Published 02/22/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two new interesting means of relaxation and repose at the beach have popped up on the north Oregon coast – and one does not even include the coast itself, but rather a guided trip to Italy. The Cannon Beach Yoga Festival starts this weekend, while another popular business in town is taking people on a culinary tour of Italy.

This weekend, February 25 – 27, there is a new way to relax near the waves with the Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, taught by names such as Alan Finger, Sarah Platt-Finger, Tiffany Cruikshank and Julie Gudmestad.

It begins at 4 p.m. on Friday with the welcome and check-in at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall.

On Saturday, there is meditation at 7 a.m., Balancing the Chakra Through Yoga at 8:30 a.m., as well as two other classes. 1 p.m. brings Yoga Figure Drawing, taught by David Kinhan. At 1:30 p.m. there is Nada Yoga.

Throughout the day there are more classes, such as Sweat and Samadhi, The Roots of Pranayama: Relaxation and Breath Awareness, and then a community gathering caps off the evening at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday begins at 7 a.m. with meditation again. Then, the classes offered throughout the day include: Tantra: Survival, Sex and Spirit; Backends: Preparation and Practice; Pure Bliss: the Intermingling of Yin and Yang; Yoga Nidra; and Myofascial Release for Yogis, as well as others.

Individual workshop price: $40/hour. $40 for Meditation workshops; $120 for morning workshops; $80 for afternoon workshops. You can register at www.cannonbeachyogafestival.com, or 503-440-1649.

Cannon Beach’s EVOO Cooking School is offering another culinary tour of Italy – meaning actually going to Italy and eating there. The cooking school plays travel company for the second time this year, as the first tour sold out within a day or two.

The Tuscan Culinary Tour – Take 2 happens October 23 – 30, which takes you on a guided tour of the Florence, Italy area . You’ll see the Chianti region and the town of Lucca, and indulge in olive picking, wine tasting, Prosciutto making, and eating in various fine restaurants and other hands-on food activities.

Cost is 2350 Euro – an exchange rate approximately 1.35, but it fluctuates. This is inclusive of lodging, all but three meals, tastings and experiences, and gratuity. 25 percent non-refundable deposit is due by March 6. www.evoo.biz/the-tuscan-culinary-tour

