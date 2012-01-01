Most Popular Cannon Beach, Oregon Photos of the Year, 2012

Published 01/31/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Based on the reactions of fans of the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page, these are the most popular photos of the year from Cannon Beach.

The year started off making quite the splash – if you'll excuse the pun. This moody, even odd shot at Arch Cape in January showed off the power of winter waves.

Also early in the year, some very unique angles of the Cannon Beach area caused quite a stir on FB. This shot, taken from an astounding but secret viewpoint near Hug Point, shows the cliffs of Hug Point State Park in the foreground, and then landmarks such as Haystack Rock, its Needles and the sea stacks around Silver Point all crammed together in a way that's never seen.

By spring, those wild, moody skies typical of the season really took over parts of Cannon Beach. A muddled palette of blues smothers the skies on this day, as two different views of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the far distance are paired with shifting shades of pink from a sunset trying to poke through.

These created some major buzz on the Oregon Coast Beach Connection FB page, sometimes getting nearly 100 likes.

Another amazing set of photographic moments emerged from just one 20-minute session at Falcon Cove Road, almost inside Oswald State Park. It happened in April, when an amazing sunset simply flooded the skies with astounding colors and patterns.

These two photos from that quick outdoor shoot, along with a handful of others, got FB fans buzzing.

Also at Cape Falcon in April, but at night, this ethereal, otherworldly moment took place. The moon is lighting up the seen through the clouds, making everything look quite black and white. In a pool of sea water in the foreground, that moon is seen distorted in the patterns of the pool.

Early summer created this exceptionally beautiful scene at night: brooding skies and a bright moon smothering Haystack Rock, while the city street lamps color the rest of the scene.

Summer was typified by incredibly high sand levels on the coast, making for exceptional sights. Here, at Arcadia State Park, just south of Cannon Beach, you could walk about 100 feet beyond this rock structure. It is normally at the tide line, but sand levels kept the tides at bay most of the summer.

