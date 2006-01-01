N. Oregon Coast Dives Into Holidays with White Christmas Musical

Published 11/29/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – It's already started, this bit of holiday theatrical merriment on the north Oregon coast – but the fun continues through December 29 in Cannon Beach with the Coaster Theatre presentation of “White Christmas.”

Usually, Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre presents a Broadway musical during the season, but this time executive director went with the holiday tradition.

Traditionally, the Coaster Theatre presents a great Broadway musical during the holiday season. Past performances have included “Annie,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Sound of Music,” “Hello Dolly!,” “My Fair Lady” and last year’s “Scrooge! the Musical.” This year’s selection is the ever-popular “White Christmas.”

Having opened in mid-November, the play continues through the to the end of the month. The story revolves around veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander, General Henry Waverly. The score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I Love a Piano, How Deep is the Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas.

Patrick Lathrop, executive director, said he cannot promise real snow, but it has been known to happen this time of year on the north Oregon coast.

“So those leaving the theatre might be surprised to find themselves sprinkled with a few snowflakes. But snow or no-snow, this production can't help but put everyone in a holiday mood."

Playing the roles of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis will be partners Richard Bowman and Darren Hull, seasoned Coaster Theatre actors. Sue Myers, manager of the Lands End Motel, will play Betty Haynes.

Bree Bish Heavenrisch, will play the role of the other sister, Judy Haynes, and Dick Frank, another familiar Coast Theatre actor, will play General Waverly.

Musical director and show pianist is Rhonda Ringering, and choreographer is Lisa Fergus. Many other community members will also join the ensemble. When not on stage, you’ll find them editing your community newspapers, in the pulpit of a local church, or helping you with your holiday shopping in Cannon Beach’s many stores.

The December schedule is 6 ,7, 13, 14, 19 (TALKBACK), 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m. December 8, 15, and 29 will also feature a 3 p.m. matinee. Ticket prices for premium (center) are $23. The Value (side and back) tickets are $15. Talkback Thursday is $15 adults, $10 students. Call the Coaster Theater box office at 503-436-1242.

