North Oregon Coast Museum Features Images from Space

Published 07/06/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Space may be the final frontier, but the surprise may be that the Oregon coast is a bit of a launching point for such exploration this summer (above: Ecola State Park, on the Oregon coast, as seen from an airplane).

A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian will be at the Cannon Beach History Center until August 28 - entitled “Earth from Space,” and featuring satellite imagery that humans rarely see.

High-tech satellites are always moving around the Earth – in fact they’re fairly easy to see in clear conditions in the night skies of the Oregon coast. These continually capture conditions and natural events that can’t always be documented from the surface. They are then used by geologists, meteorologists, and other scientists to study how the Earth changes from day to day and year to year.

Cannon Beach History Center

The exhibit was developed in collaboration with geographer and curator Andrew Johnston at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum’s (NASM) Center for Earth and Planetary Studies and won a 2007 U.S. Geological Survey communications award for science content. Vivid freestanding banners present rare views of events such as dust storms, forest fires, volcanic eruptions, and hurricanes.

Elaine Murdy, with the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, said she was really blown away by the details from images of flooding and weather from above.

“It’s really impressive to see how river flows impact things on land,” Murdy said.

Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Sunset Ave. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

Astoria as seen from space (photo courtesy NOAA)

Ecola Creek State Park at sunset

The same spot at night, with a sea of stars above

