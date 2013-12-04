N. Oregon Coast in May: Seaside, Cannon Beach Preview

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – So much fun continues on the north Oregon coast in May, right up through Memorial Day Weekend. Those little towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach remain big on stuff to do in the last full month of spring.

Every Friday. Mix and Mingle Jazz Nights. An evening of music, art, and conversation featuring guitarist Wes Warhmund and friends. 6-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744.

May 3-5. Meet the artist: Jean-Marie Chapman. Seascape painting demos, artist reception, live music, and a silent auction to benefit the Friends of Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach Hotel. 111 S Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1392.

May 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 23-26. Live theater: “84 Charing Cross Road.” Adapted by James Roose-Evans from Helene Hanf’s book, this play is about the love of books and literature. Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. Sundays 3 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

May 4. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

May 4-6. Spring Art Unveiling. Cannon Beach galleries host local, national and international artists, featuring new works and demonstrations specially created for the occasion. On Saturday evening, galleries hold artists receptions with refreshments and hors d’oeuvres. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cbgallerygroup.com.

May 9. Lecture: “Emigrating Beyond Earth: Human Adaptation and Space Colonization.” Portland State Professor Dr. Cameron M. Smith presents a compelling argument for space colonization and why it is not a technocratic, machine-centered endeavor, but a natural continuation of human adaptation. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

May 10. Live music: The Black Lilies. 7 p.m. McMenamins Sand Trap. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150.

May 15. Lecture: Dragonflies Unfold. Part of the Listening to the Land speaker series, sponsored by the North Coast Land Conservancy and the Necanicum Watershed Council. 6 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon.

May 18. Seaside Downtown Wine Walk. Enjoy a variety of wines paired with tasty bites and live music. Commemorative wine glasses, which are required for tasting, are $7.50. 21 and over only. 3-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

May 24. Live music: Robert Richter. Foot-stomping, high energy music. Part of the Acoustic Folk! Music Series. $10 for adults, $2 for children. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

May 27. Seaside Memorial Day Service. Please join a ceremony to remember the men and women who died while serving in the military. Following the Memorial Day service, the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner at noon. 11 a.m. American Legion Post 99. 1315 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-5111.

