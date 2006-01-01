N. Oregon Coast October Events: Seaside, Cannon Beach Preview

Published 09/16/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – It may be the season where things bump in the night on these beaches, but there's plenty more than that happening in the north Oregon coast towns of Cannon Beach and Seaside. Indulge in foodie events, a flower show, a massive kite competition, live music, live theater and some ways to dance.

Every Saturday. Wine Tasting. $5. The Wine Shack. 124 N Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1100.

October 1. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, organic cheeses, wild-caught seafood, and hand-crafted artisan food products. 2-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

October 3. Live theater and Q&A: “Grammercy Ghost.” Performance concludes with an informal Question & Answer session with cast and crew. $14 adults. $8 students. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

October 4, 5, 11, 12. Live theater: “Grammercy Ghost.” Friday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

October 5. Seaside Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

October 5-6. Sunset Empire Orchid Society Show and Sale. Admission $3. Seniors $2. Noon-4 p.m. Bob Chisolm Community Center. 1224 Ave A. Seaside, Oregon.

October 8-13. American Kitefliers Association Convention. Part of the beach will be roped off (for competitions); part will not be roped off (for free flying anytime). Fun for spectators and convention-goers alike. Multiple locations. Seaside, Oregon. kite.org/activities/events/aka-convention.

October 19. Night of Stars: Seaside Rotary Annual Dinner and Auction. The Hollywood-style theme is “Lights, Camera, Rotary Action.” $50. 5:30 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-2083.

October 25-26. Seaside Sashay Square Dance Festival. Featuring callers Ray Brendzy and Denny Lantz, and cuer Debbie Taylor. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

October 31. Halloween Happenin’s. Trick-or-treating, costume contest, and more! 2-5 p.m. Downtown and in the Carousel Mall. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasidedowntown.com/halloweenhappenins.

October 31. Fall Fun Fest Carnival. Carnival and haunted house. $1. 5-8 p.m. Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, and Sunset Pool, 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311. www.sunsetempire.com.

October 31. Abacela Vineyard Winemaker’s Dinner. $95. 6-9 p.m. Stephanie Inn Dining Room. 2740 S. Pacific St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-633-3466. stephanieinn.com

More about Seaside at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map, and more about Cannon Beach at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map, as well as photos below.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted