January Preview for North Coast: Cannon Beach, Seaside

Published 12/11/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The winter fun continues in January in the Cannon Beach and Seaside areas of the north Oregon coast. Some rousing live music, fascinating lectures, a bit of World War 2 history and the famed Barbershop Quartet festival Seaside all happen that month. See the full Oregon coast events calendar here.

Through January 1. Haystack Holidays. Avoid the hurried, harried city pace and come to beautifully decorated Cannon Beach to enjoy relaxed, quality shops, galleries, seasonal events, live theater, and fine restaurants. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

January 3. Lecture: The World of Haystack Rock: Elk, Salt and “a Monstrous Fish.” Tom Wilson, National Park Interpretive Ranger, discusses Lewis and Clark’s winter on the Oregon Coast. 7-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.



January 4. Live music: John Stowell. World-renowned jazz guitarist returns as part of the Acoustic Folk! series. $7 for adults. $2 for children. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

January 5. Boy Scout Christmas Tree Pick Up. Recycle your Christmas Tree. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $4. (Or for pick-up for $5, call 503-738-9563.) Seaside Factory Outlet Mall. 1111 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9563.

January 5. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

January 6-16. Pacific University Writing Program Readings. 7:30 p.m. Best Western Ocean View Resort. 414 N. Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-352-6152. www.pacificu.edu/as/mfa/news/index.cfm.

January 7. Film premiere: “Jungleers in Battle.” A documentary film about the Oregon-based 41st Infantry Division in World War II, featuring oral histories from the troops. Director Alisha Hamel will be in attendance to introduce the documentary and answer questions afterward. $10. 6 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

January 16. Lecture: Listening to the Land: The Forgotten Fish. With Jeff Folley of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Department. 6 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon.

January 18-19. QCED Barbershop Quartet Cabaret. Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 7:30 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

